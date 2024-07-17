Is Miles Robinson Ready to Lead FC Cincinnati’s Defense?

The past two months of Miles Robinson’s 2024 seasons have resembled the past few years for the 27-year-old center back: some highs, some lows, and uncertainty for the future. An afterthought in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s brief Copa America campaign, he could captain the Americans in the Olympic Games later this month. After thriving in a supporting role in his first year on FC Cincinnati’s backline, injuries have forced him into a starring role, with mixed results. And I’m still not sure how Robinson, who was once a no-brainer USMNT starter and one of MLS’s top talents, ended up leaving Atlanta for Cincinnati and not Europe.

Following FCC’s 2-0 home loss to Nashville on May 29, Robinson joined up with the USMNT for Copa, surely anticipating minutes and a run to the knockout stages as the U.S. hosted the world’s longest-running continental soccer tournament. As it turns out, the Stars and Stripes went three-and-out and Robinson failed to see any minutes over two friendlies and the group stage matches.

Just over two weeks into his absence, 2023 MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga was injured in a collision with a goal post. Eleven days later, the club’s de facto defensive captain was ruled out for the season. On July 3, Robinson rejoined FC Cincinnati to play his first match minutes in exactly five weeks.

In his return against D.C. United, Robinson started in Miazga’s typical place in the middle of the back line and went the full 90 minutes despite zero training time to get acclimated to his new role as FCC’s defensive quarterback. FC Cincinnati allowed two goals but prevailed 3-2 for its 12th one-goal triumph of 2024 and 26th one-goal victory since the start the 2023 season, establishing a new league record.

Post-match at D.C., Head Coach Pat Noonan said Robinson “commanded the back line in a good way.” The gaffer was similarly complimentary after the club’s 6-1 bushwhacking of Inter Miami on July 8.

The good vibes ended with FC Cincinnati’s 3-1 home loss to Charlotte on Saturday night. Not only did the Garys ship three goals, but Robinson picked up a red card in the 72nd minute. He incurred an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out for tonight’s home tilt vs. Chicago, the last game he could have suited up for prior to leaving for the Olympics in France.

FCC was already trailing by two with 20 or so minutes remaining when Robinson saw red. Thus, the difference between a 3-1 and 4-1 deficit was negligible, particularly when factoring in his increased importance to the team. Now he won’t be seen in Orange and Blue until August.

Leadership lessons abroad?

Robinson is one of three “overage” players the Americans are permitted to select for Olympics, which is an under-23 tournament for men’s teams. Along with Colorado’s Djorde Mihailovic and Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman, Robinson is determined to set an example for his younger teammates.

“He’s expecting a leadership role,” he said last week of what U.S. Head Coach Marko Mitrović expects of him. “And I’m definitely going to provide that. … I’m familiar with a lot of the guys on the team and with Walker and Djordje. So I definitely know the team and how a lot of the players like to play and things like that. … I’m just going to try to provide (Coach) with some confidence in that back line.”

International duty will function as more on-the-job leadership training for Robinson, who shocked many observers (including me) by signing for FC Cincinnati in the offseason. Following a decorated stint in Atlanta in which he won MLS Cup and earned two Best XI honors over six seasons, I thought he’d depart for Europe.

But Robinson failed to find any offers and/or clubs that fit his wants and needs, with potential suitors perhaps wary of his form after he ruptured his Achilles in May 2022 and had to skip the World Cup. After starting six matches in 2022 World Cup qualifying, Robinson’s missed World Cup prevented him from showcasing his abilities against the best the world has to offer.

His loss was FCC’s gain, though. In early January, Robinson inked a one-year contract (with a club option for 2025) to join what’s been one of the league’s preeminent defenses since Miazga arrived in Cincinnati in August 2022.

The U.S. men’s Olympic soccer squad, which is playing in the Olympics for the first time since 2008, begins group play on July 24 against host nation France. The Americans’ last group stage match is on July 30. Should the U.S. fail to advance out of the group stage, Robinson would miss just a single MLS match, July 20 at the New York Red Bulls. FC Cincinnati has a pair of Leagues Cup group stage matches on August 1 and 5.

FCC technically did not have to release Robinson to the Olympics, but it’s evident there was little to no thought of blocking him from representing his country—particularly since Atlanta blocked past Olympic qualifier call-ups for Robinson. A side benefit for Noonan and the Orange and Blue will be their new defensive commander gaining high-pressure experience abroad.

What comes next

Robinson will definitely miss another match in Ohio, it just won’t count in the standings: the MLS All-Star Game July 24 in Columbus. He’ll have to rely on Lucho Acosta and Luca Orellano to show out for FC Cincinnati on his behalf.

Once Robinson does return, it will be fascinating to see who General Manager Chris Albright brings in to support him along the back line. With Miazga and backup center back Nick Hagglund out for the season, expect at least one additional center back to join up. MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window opens Thursday.

Reinforcements are required if FCC are to contend with the likes of a soon-to-be full strength Inter Miami and an ascending Columbus Crew. The defending champs went into Los Angeles and dismantled West-best LAFC 5-1, scoring at least four times for the fourth time in five matches. FC Cincinnati’s rivals are gaining steam, with the local club needing to supplement its squad to keep pace.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.