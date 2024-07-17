An Urban Rarity On The Market

Photograph courtesy Bill Draznik

History meets modernity in this four-story Over-the-Rhine home. Built in 1880 by shoemaker Arnold Lueckmann and his wife Elisabeth, this 3,373-square-foot space comes with all of its original, 19th century charm—exposed brick walls, 11-foot-high ceilings, decorative glass transoms above many of the interior doors, tons of natural light, and ornamental mantles that adorn five separate fireplaces.

Despite its age, the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home has all the luxuries of modern living (it was renovated in 2012).

Photograph courtesy Bill Draznik

The kitchen’s new marble backsplash and island countertop are an elegant touch in contrast to the fun, patterned floor tiles. Similar eye-catching tiles appear on the walls and floors of several bathrooms. According to agent Bill Draznik, all of the home’s wood features were painstakingly renovated and preserved as well, from the floors to the shutters to the window trim.

Draznik calls the property’s carriage house a “rarity” for Cincinnati’s urban core. While most downtown housing requires residents to purchase parking permits for nearby lots and garages, 525 Dandridge has its own two-car garage situated under an office on the second floor.

Photograph courtesy Bill Draznik

The detached carriage house features an interior lounge, complete with surround sound. Both carriage house and home have access to the 300-square-foot, fully turfed patio. The outdoor space is completely gated and enclosed from neighboring streets, and comes equipped with a built-in propane grill, making it the perfect space to host a backyard barbecue or to play outside with a furry friend. And this location is pet-friendly—did we mention the second-floor laundry room comes equipped with its own dog bath?

ADDRESS: 525 DANDRIDGE ST., OVER-THE-RHINE

Listing Price: $975,000

Photograph courtesy Bill Draznik