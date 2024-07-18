Fizzy Fusion

Photograph by Marlene Rounds

Over the last nine years, Urban Artifact has carved a niche for itself by making sour fruit beers and even a line of high-end fruit wines. So what’s next for the quirky Northside brewery? After doing some research, it’s made the leap into the THC-infused soda market. Under the tagline “Just Coast,” Coastalo is brewed with real fruit and infused with hemp-derived delta-9 THC, which makes it legal for restaurants without liquor licenses to serve, and for adults (21 and up) to consume anywhere canned beverages are permitted.

Scott Hand, Urban Artifact’s co-founder and chief brand officer, sees Coastalo as a complement to the brewery’s fruit tart and nonalcoholic fruit tart lines. “The effects of a THC drink also occur quicker than ingesting edibles,” he adds. A drink “can be sipped over a period of time, which can help folks new to the concept manage their experiences very easily.”

Coastalo beverages—available in grape soda, cherry cola, and red cream soda—can be found at select retailers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana as well as in the Urban Artifact taproom.