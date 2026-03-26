Viral Influencer Hood News 75 Reports From Cincinnati Streets

Photograph courtesy Lamenuel Scales

When Lamenuel Scales headed out into the snow near his Clermont County home to film a video of a live weather report (clad in a costume wig), he had no idea what was in store for him. What began as an Instagram comedy channel has evolved into the news reporter persona that Cincinnatians see online today: Hood News 75.

While Scales still delivers a healthy dose of comedy, he also reports on serious events around the city: house fires, landlord disputes, car accidents—you name it. For him, it’s all about striking a balance between the funny and the serious while informing his community.

Scales has made a name for himself online, and even within the community of local television news reporters. As of press time, his TikTok has accumulated more than 195,000 followers, Facebook more than 180,000, and Instagram more than 119,000. Each video, whether a news report or a funny skit, racks up tens of thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands, of views. Still, he wants to go bigger, and in doing so, he may just represent a new form of journalism—social media style.

You’re a born and raised Cincinnatian. Where did you grow up?

I grew up downtown and went to Washington Park Elementary. I moved back and forth from Amelia to the city, then Lockland, and finished up high school in North College Hill.

How did Hood News 75 become what it is today?

It started four years ago with my real name, Lamenuel. I was just trying to figure it out and was posting memes and videos—anything that I could. One day it was snowing, and I went out on the street and did a live news report in a wig. It got a couple hundred views. After that, I kept making videos as a news anchor and the stories would get more serious, like a fire or a car wreck.

It took about two or three years. In early 2025, when the Ohio River flooded, I stood in the river for a video, and that’s when things really took off.

Did the 75 come from Interstate 75?

When I started it, it was just a random number. I wasn’t even thinking about the highway. But it worked out perfectly.

Is this your full-time gig?

Yes, this is my day job. I can’t say that it pays right now, but I’m giving it my all. I’m sacrificing everything to hopefully build this up and change my life.

Do you consider yourself an influencer? A journalist? Both? Neither?

It’s 50/50 influencer and journalist. I have a balance between entertainment and serious content. When I am documenting things, I make sure to have the facts. When someone messages me about a story, I know I have to get both sides and talk to the other party.

What kind of research are you doing?

When people hit me up on social media and tell me about a crime that happened, I will listen to the police scanner to make sure I have the right information. I use several apps, watch live cameras of the city, and research people who are addressed at the scene to make sure I know who they are. You have to be legit. No fake news.

Aside from police scanners, how do you find news?

Because of my followers, I can have my scanner off for weeks and still have stories to cover. Most of them live in the Greater Cincinnati area, and they trust me enough to send things that are going on in their neighborhood. But it’s deeper than clicks and likes. You have to go off the facts.

Do you interact with Cincinnati’s other reporters at the scene? How do they feel about you?

All the time. I think they respect it now. Four years ago, they’d ask me, “What are you here for?” and brush me off, but now they know who I am and what I do. We know each other by name, have each other’s numbers, and have great conversations.

What do you love about doing this?

There are no restrictions. I can go where I want, when I want, how I want to. I don’t have a boss. Other reporters have rules on how they can report, but I can deliver the message however I choose.

I’ve gained respect from so many people of different backgrounds. I can go places I never thought I’d be able to go, and people respect me because I shed light on what’s happening in Cincinnati.

How do you plan your content?

I have to switch it up. I could go sit downtown with my scanner on all day, but that’s what the news does. I want to be unpredictable. One day I could be talking about the Bengals, the other day I could be covering a car wreck. I like to keep it fresh and keep my categories open. I can’t do Hood News all day every day.

Do you get recognized a lot?

Literally every day. I could be at Kroger; I could be driving down the street. When I moved into my neighborhood the neighbors were coming out to ask if I was Hood News. No matter where I go, someone always notices me, and it’s a blessing.

How do you choose the wardrobe in your videos?

I like to go to Cappel’s Costumes. I also have a random assortment of props and things I’ve accumulated over the years. I keep it all in my trunk because I’ve learned you never know what crazy things might happen out there. I like to surprise people. You’d never expect someone to be laying down on a blanket in the snow at 5 a.m. eating White Castle with one rain boot and one cleat on.

What kind of community impact have you seen from your reporting?

I do episodes called “Filthy Properties.” No matter your income or where you live, your home should be a clean environment for you. When people have an issue with their landlord not cleaning up or handling maintenance issues, they message me and I will hold them accountable. Landlords don’t want their properties all over Facebook with hundreds of thousands of views—it’s embarrassing. They need to be on point.

How has Hood News 75 shaped your feelings about Cincinnati?

Cincinnati is crazy. Some of the stuff that comes across the police scanner is unbelievable. But I love Cincinnati. In every city there is going to be BS that goes on. I want to know how we can make it better. People will complain online for clicks and likes, but how are they helping people?

The city is like a family. No matter who you are, the community comes together so fast to help each other. I made a post that said, “If you need something or have something, post it,” and it got thousands of comments. Someone needed diapers, and someone else responded offering some. People are so scared to ask for help, but on my page you can. It’s truly a blessing.

What’s next for you?

I love my city to death, but how can we reach more states? I’ve made a name for myself locally, but how can I reach the U.S.? I want to go bigger. Imagine if I had some Ford Explorers with the Hood News 75 logo and I had field reporters in different cities giving me updates. I want to talk about real, human stories across America. We’re taking baby steps right now.