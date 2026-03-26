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Three graduate programs in the Department of Educational Leadership at Miami University prepare the next generation of educators to do more than simply manage schools. Graduates will be equipped to transform them. “We want students to leave with what it takes to be an educational leader,” says Guy Parmigian, professor and program coordinator. “We prepare them to bring real solutions to real situations.” That preparation is built on a mix of theory and practice. Faculty don’t just introduce theory. Parmigian says every framework and every lens is chosen because it has a practical use in the real world of schools. Students often describe experiences when a concept from coursework reframes what they’re experiencing in their own school.

Photograph courtesy Miami University

That kind of learning doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of faculty who are deeply invested in the working educators taking their courses. Students can expect highly involved professors who are invested in their success. “Our commitment to students as individuals [stands out],” adds Parmigian. “It shows through the personal advising, and the quality of faculty, who are scholars and practitioners with global profiles and national reputations that students get to take advantage of.” This is true for all three programs:

Doctor of Education (Ed.D)

The Ed.D program is built for practitioners ready to go deeper. The three-year doctoral program is designed for working teachers, administrators, counselors, superintendents—any leader working in the higher education context who wants to lead with research behind them. Students move through the program as a cohort, building real relationships while developing a dissertation that tackles problems they face in their workplace.

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in School Leadership

The M.Ed. in School Leadership is a 30-credit, fully online program built for teachers who are ready to step into leadership roles, whether that means becoming a principal, moving into a district-level position, or adding leadership skills to their existing role.

Superintendent Licensure Graduate Certificate

For those who are already in leadership roles and want to move into a district-level role, the Superintendent Licensure Graduate Certificate is a focused program made specifically for the superintendent role. The 12-credit program can be completed in about a year and is fully online. It’s designed to fit the schedule of a working administrator.

Ready to learn more about graduate-level programs at Miami University?

Visit the Department of Educational Leadership website to learn more about educational leadership programs. Additionally, if you’re unsure about taking the next step, every prospective student is invited to a one-on-one conversation with Guy Parmigian. Whether by Zoom or phone, Parmigian will talk through goals, what students are looking for, and whether the program is the right fit.