Cincinnati Weekend Picks March 27-29

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As if Reds Opening Day isn’t exciting enough, you still have fun activities to check out over the weekend! Here are some to consider checking out.

Cincinnati Auto Expo

Check out the latest innovations in the automotive industry at the city’s premiere car show. The First Financial Center will be filled with cutting-edge vehicles and technology alongside product experts and sales reps. Attendees can also check out the special kids and family zone, pet park, and test drive stations. Tickets are $9 in advance or $11 at the door. Thurs, Mar 26-Sun, Mar 29, First Financial Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Art After Dark: Activate Your Senses!

In honor of the multi-sensory exhibit Longing: Painting from the Pahari Kingdoms of the Northwest Himalayas, the Cincinnati Art Museum is throwing an extra-immersive Art After Dark. In addition to the regular AAD activities (free after-hours gallery access, tours, cash bars), there’ll be a multi-sensory experience by The Well called “Come To Your Senses”, sound baths from Sonya Verma and Daniel Hall, mandala crafting with Radha Lakshmi, food for purchase from Cafe Mediterranean, and more. Admission is free. Fri, Mar 27, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Queen of the West Burlesque Festival

Burlesque performers and enthusiasts alike will descent upon the Queen City for the third annual festival with performances, workshops, mixers, and more. Friday night will feature the Amuse Bouche mixer at the Mockbee followed by Saturday’s full day of classes and a Main Stage Show at Memorial Hall with Sunday’s Tassels & Treats brunch at Tokyo Kitty rounding out the weekend. Event tickets are all sold separately. Fri, Mar 27-Sun, Mar 29, various

City Stompers 2026: Ty Holiday Memorial Fundraiser

In 2024, musician Ty Holiday threw the first City Stompers concert to showcase the local prog rock scene—after their tragic passing, their friends decided to honor Holiday’s legacy by keeping the show going as a memorial fundraiser for trans and gender nonconforming youth. The third annual City Stompers show will feature performances by Max Vignola FC, VirDaze, Yeti Set Go, and Subtropolis. Donations are encouraged as all proceeds will go to Transform. Fri, Mar 27, 9 p.m., The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Reds Kids Opening Day

Bring the kids to this all-day family-friendly celebration starting at 11 a.m. at Crosley Terrace and Nuxhall Way with the Block Party and Mascot Parade. At noon, your favorite Reds players will take to the red carpet for autographs and pictures with the kids. The game starts at 4:10 p.m. and all children ages 14 and younger in attendance will get a free Kids Reds Cap. Sat, Mar 28, 11 a.m.-4:10 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

No Kings Cincinnati

If you want to make your voice heard in a world of injustice and creeping fascism, join the third No Kings Day protest. The gathering will include representatives from local political action groups, mutual aid organizations, and activists. This non-violent protest is family friendly. Sat, Mar 28, 1-3 p.m., Cincinnati City Hall, 801 Plum St., downtown

Enchanted Forest Ball

Crooked Dog Comics is turning the Windamere into an enchanted forest and throwing the ultimate fantasy ball complete with live harp music, a silk fan performance by Miss Simone De Love, crown and tiara vendors, professional photography, tea from Green Feather Apothecary, specialty cocktails, light bites, a DJ, a potion-making station by Hedgestone Farm, and more. Tickets are $63 or $130 for VIP and you must be 18+ to attend. Sat, Mar 28, 7-11 p.m., The Windamere, Two S. Main St., Middletown

Classical Roots

It’s the 25th anniversary of CSO’s annual celebration of African American contributions to music and art. This year’s concert features soprano Jacqueline Echols, tenor Rodrick Dixon, violinist Randall Goosby, and the Nouveau Program’s Classical Roots Community Choir conducted by Jason Alexander Holmes. Tickets start at $14. Sat, Mar 28, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Michelle Buteau Standup

Award-winning standup comedian, actress, tv host, and author Michelle Buteau is bringing her Surviving and Thriving Tour to the Taft Theatre. Audiences may recognize Buteau from the movie Babes, her Netflix series Survival of the Thickest, or even her comedy special A Buteau-ifal Mind in which she became the first female standup to tape a show at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets start at $51 and you must be 18+ to attend. Sat, Mar 28, 7:30 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Caracole AIDS Walk + Run

At this fundraiser, you’ll be able to walk or run a 5k or 10k all to raise money for Caracole’s AIDS prevention, education, and care initiatives. This year’s theme is “Get Your Wig On,” so bring your most outlandish wig or choose one provided by Caracole. Registration price varies by running/walking distance and age. Sun, Mar 29, 8:30 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum (Funeral Home Entrance), 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village