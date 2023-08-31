Here’s How to Follow Your Teams

Follow along with your favorite local sports teams with this guide.

Cincinnati Reds

Familiar voices and faces include the Cowboy, Jeff Brantley, and Chris Welsh in his 31st year in the booth. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Radio: WLW (700AM)

Photograph Courtesy of the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham are the city’s new Marty & Joe, as beloved as the team. BAM! Coffin nails! TV: Local12, Radio: WLW (700AM)

Photograph courtesy of FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati

Tom Gelehrter has announced every single FC Cincinnati match, joined by the excitable Irishman, Kevin McCloskey. TV: AppleTV, Radio: WCKY (1530AM)

Photograph courtesy of Xavier University

Xavier Hoops

Ex-Muskies Joe Sunderman and Byron Larkin return for their 25th year together. TV: CBS/Fox, Radio: WLW (700AM)/WKRC (550AM)

UC Hoops/Football

Dan Hoard is the voice of the Bearcats. Big 12 TV games are on ESPN/Fox. Radio: WLW (700AM)

NKU Hoops

Horizon League TV games are on ESPN+. Radio: WSAI (1360AM)/WCKY (1530AM)

Cincinnati Cyclones

Online TV and radio coverage is accessed on their website: cycloneshockey.com/media/broadcast

Florence Y’alls

Online TV coverage is accessed on their website: florenceyalls.com/schedule