Here’s How to Follow Your Teams

Follow along with your favorite local sports teams with this guide.
Cincinnati Reds
Familiar voices and faces include the Cowboy, Jeff Brantley, and Chris Welsh in his 31st year in the booth. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Radio: WLW (700AM)
Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham are the city’s new Marty & Joe, as beloved as the team. BAM! Coffin nails! TV: Local12, Radio: WLW (700AM)
FC Cincinnati
Tom Gelehrter has announced every single FC Cincinnati match, joined by the excitable Irishman, Kevin McCloskey. TV: AppleTV, Radio: WCKY (1530AM)
Xavier Hoops
Ex-Muskies Joe Sunderman and Byron Larkin return for their 25th year together. TV: CBS/Fox, Radio: WLW (700AM)/WKRC (550AM)
UC Hoops/Football
Dan Hoard is the voice of the Bearcats. Big 12 TV games are on ESPN/Fox. Radio: WLW (700AM)
NKU Hoops
Horizon League TV games are on ESPN+. Radio: WSAI (1360AM)/WCKY (1530AM)
Cincinnati Cyclones
Online TV and radio coverage is accessed on their website: cycloneshockey.com/media/broadcast
Florence Y’alls
Online TV coverage is accessed on their website: florenceyalls.com/schedule
