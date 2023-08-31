Six Hidden Gems to Check Off Your Bucket List

Photo courtesy Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.

By August, many have exhausted their bucket lists for the summer. Maybe you’ve been to a Reds game or the Cincinnati Museum Center, but you’re looking for something new and unique to do while the weather is warm. Look no further than this list of some of Cincinnati’s hidden gems. From historical homes to stunning sculpture parks, these excursions are sure to be exciting for people of all ages.

Trammel Fossil Park

Cincinnati is known for its incredible fossils due to its unique geological position, with specimens originating as early as 450 million years ago in the Ordovician period. You can dig in to this famous fossil culture at the Trammel Fossil Park. The park offers visitors a chance to channel their inner paleontologist and dig for fossils. The best part? Visitors can keep the fossils they find. Before exploring, check out this user guide to learn more about the site and the rules of the park. 11935 Tramway Dr., Sharonville

Cincinnati Dinner Train

The Cincinnati Dinner Train offers an experience you won’t find anywhere else. The train provides three-hour excursions touring scenic Cincinnati, complete with delicious appetizers, entreés, and desserts. The vintage rail cars have been restored to mimic real dinner trains dating back to the 1940s, making the Cincinnati Dinner Train an unforgettable and timeless experience. 2172 E. Seymour Ave., Roselawn

Photo Courtesy Friends of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House

If you’re interested in the important history behind the author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House is a must-visit location. The house was owned by Rev. Lyman Beecher, but Harriet Beecher Stowe spent time at the house throughout the 1830s. The house now serves to educate visitors about Cincinnati’s importance in the history of slavery, as well as the influence of Stowe’s groundbreaking book. Visitors can take a tour of the historic home and enjoy the next-door Stowe Park. 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

Highfield Discovery Garden

The Highfield Discovery Garden truly lives up to its name, with seven gardens across 12 acres to explore and discover. Whether you want to spot beautiful insects at the Butterfly Garden or awaken your inner child at the Wizard’s Garden, this hidden gem will not disappoint. Make sure to check out the new Music Garden, complete with outdoor instruments for visitors to play and music-themed plants. 10397 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn

Photo courtesy Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

This sculpture park invites visitors to explore over 300 acres of gorgeous art and natural scenery. With more than 70 large sculptures throughout the park and two on-site museums featuring artifacts and additional work, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park has much to discover and appreciate. The sculptures are embedded in rolling hills and surrounding forests, setting a beautiful scene for pictures and picnics. 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton

Historic Loveland Castle & Museum

This quirky castle might seem out of place in Ohio, but it offers a scenic spot for picnicking and a unique look into history. Whether you’re interested in learning what motivated one man to build the castle or you simply want to wander the surrounding gardens, the Historic Loveland Castle has it all. When visiting the castle, be sure to check out the swords and weapons displayed throughout and be on the lookout for ghosts! 12025 Shore Dr., Symmes Township