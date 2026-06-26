Books, Blooms, and Brews at Magnolia Rose

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Magnolia Rose is not an establishment that can be put into a single box. Its plant shop offers greenery for the home and a complimentary potting station. Its floristry center handles deliveries and event services, and showcases a vibrant flower bar. Its bookstore shelves the hottest new titles, while cozy armchairs atop plush rugs make great spots for reading, preferably with an iced coffee or cocktail in hand from the café and bottle shop. Its remaining shelves and racks hold clothes, gifts, and tchotchkes, while empty tables are dedicated spaces for crafting—from book bedazzling to watercoloring to pot painting.

Owner Lauren Baraczhas (below) her own definition, simply calling it a “botanical boutique.”

Photograph by Lance Adkins

The multifaceted shop did not start off so complexly layered. Originally a plant shop and florist in Mariemont Square, Baracz quickly sought to expand. “As I grew there, it put into focus what I really wanted out of the business. I really missed more of the customer-driven experience,” she says, alluding to the conversation you make with a barista while they brew your morning latte or the personal reading recommendations that small bookstores make based on customers’ individual preferences.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

A former auto body shop in Columbia Township provided the right opportunity for such growth. At the corner of Plainville Road and Cambridge Avenue, the location was ideal for foot traffic. Magnolia Rose’s electric blue roof catches the eye and draws it past glass bay doors into an ethereal space adorned with wicker ceiling lights, cozy decorative pillows, and tons upon tons of faux flowers. “I wanted it to feel warm, whimsical, and thoughtfully curated,” says Baracz.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Her search for connection doesn’t just stop at the counter, though. Baracz has established a loyal following for her monthly book club and blind dates with books; workshops (crafting, flower arranging, and more); talks with local authors; book release parties; and live music on Fridays. During off hours, the space even doubles as an event venue, where she hosts everything from birthday parties to baby showers.

And while Baracz says that Magnolia Rose has found its groove, there’s no guarantee it won’t add more to its calendar tomorrow. “In a world of one-purpose spaces, Magnolia Rose stands out because it invites people to stay, explore, and experience more than they expected,” she says.

Magnolia Rose, 4024 Plainville Rd., Columbia Twp., (513) 271-1042