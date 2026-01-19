Kanak Hosts Brunch North Indian Style

Photograph by Jon Medina

What happens when you combine the earthy bouquet of flavors that define Indian cuisine with the traditional mid-day weekend items at most restaurants? You get the brunch options at Kanak India. The eatery—which specializes in dishes from northern India, the home of those tasty tandoori oven favorites—has created a weekends-only menu that weaves sweet and savory for a meal worth getting up early for.

Start with the French toast to set the brunch mood. It’s topped with blueberries and gulab jamuns (deep-fried spongy dough balls drenched in a syrup made of sugar, cardamom, and rose water), each bite bursting with a sappy heap of that liquid gold. Next, balance out the sweetness of the French toast with the Kanak masala omelette. The dense egg and paratha (Indian flatbread) presents more like a frittata, stuffed with beef, chicken, cheese, or mushroom. The signature egg shakshuka is a poached egg in tomato sauce with peppers and onion, and a side of garlic buttered pav, a puffy bun similar to a dinner roll. Traditionally, it’s served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, so whether you’re in a brunch mood or a lunch mood, you can’t go wrong.

If you’re craving something a little lighter for the first meal of the day, try out one of Kanak’s breakfast sandwiches. With sunny side up eggs on sourdough bread, the toasties (available with minced chicken, paneer, or marsala avocado) are a little messy, but don’t let that stop you.

Kanak India, 10040 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, (513) 793-6800