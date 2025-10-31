Foodie News You Can Use

Highball Cincy’s Halloween pop-up ends this weekend, Clifton Einstein Bros. Bagels opens this weekend, Makers Bakers Co. beer is back at Sam Adams, and more.

Halloween Pop-Up at Highball Cincy

This is the last weekend for Highball Cincy’s Halloween pop-up, Black Lagoon. The menu, created by Toronto mixologists Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, features spooky craft cocktails. The drink lineup includes the herbal-leaning cocktail Griselda’s Revenge and the spiced rum–based Nocturna Colada, plus an entire section of non-alcoholic beverages. Visit the bar at 1834 Race St., Over-the-Rhine through Sunday, November 2, to try them before they disappear.

Clifton Einstein Bros. Bagels Opens This Weekend

The Einstein Bros. Bagels’s Clifton location (3317 Clifton Avenue) will have its grand opening on Saturday, November 1. The first 50 guests in line will win a free bagel topped with an Einstein Bros. signature cream cheese shmear every week for a whole year. For the first two weeks after the opening, customers will receive a free egg sandwich with purchase when ordering in the store, online, or on the app with code GRANDSAND.

Makers Bakers Co. Beer is Back at Sam Adams

Last week, Sam Adams taproom relaunched its collaboration beer with Makers Bakers Co. The Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bock is brewed using Makers Bakers cinnamon rolls in the mash, then aged in former bourbon and maple syrup barrels. The result is a slightly stronger brew with notes of maple and bourbon in addition to vanilla and cinnamon. (Check out our Instagram reel on the collab.)

Market Bar Opens at Ovation

Market Bar recently opened at Ovation in Newport, serving cocktails made from scratch with high-quality ingredients and housemade juices and syrups. The new bar, which joins High Note as the mixed-use waterfront development’s second bar concept, features indoor and outdoor seating with a patio and garage-style doors. Market Bar is open 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dolly’s Locations Close

Last week, Michigan–based Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) announced that it was closing all of its Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes locations in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton. The group took over several former Frisch’s Big Boy locations earlier this year after the iconic Cincinnati chain’s legal issues led to multiple evictions. But thanks to a temporary restraining order, the company was unable to use the Big Boy name and launched in the market under the Dolly’s name instead. The name usage issue is still unresolved. “While Big Boy Restaurant Group is stepping back from the Southwest Ohio market at this time, the company remains hopeful that once the matter is resolved, it will be able to return and reopen its doors under the Big Boy name,” BBRG stated in a press release.

Sidecar Bar + Kitchen Opens in Montgomery

Sidecar Bar + Kitchen recently opened inside of The Hotel Rambler (at 7711 Roosa Street in Montgomery Quarter), which promises “shareable bites, elevated comfort food, and handcrafted cocktails.” The menu features regionally inspired favorites, such as Grippo’s Fried Chicken with Jalapeño Corn Waffles and the Cincinnati Smash Patty. Other options include fresh salads and pastas, including an apple goat cheese salad. The space also features an outdoor patio with games, fire pits, and multiple TVs. Sidecar is open seven days a week.

Sotto Hosts GAJA Wine Dinner on November 18

Chef David Falk of Sotto will host a dinner experience of classic Italian truffle dishes paired with wines from the Italian winery GAJA. Guests can choose a five-course meal made with white or black truffles, consisting of four savory items and one dessert, and wines from the Piedmonte, Italy, brand. This is guaranteed to sell out so make your reservations soon. The meal is $265 per person and can be booked through Sotto’s Open Table account.