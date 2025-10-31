A Guide to Emergency Food Assistance in Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Queen City Kitchen

Nearly 42 million Americans, including children and seniors, will be at risk of going hungry on Saturday, November 1, thanks to the ongoing federal shutdown (and refusal of the Trump administration to utilize contingency funds set aside for this specific purpose). Whether or not SNAP and WIC recipients will be able to access food in the coming months is terrifyingly up in the air. For those who wish to help, there are many food banks, soup kitchens, and mutual aid groups in town that could use your help and donations. For those with cash to spare, it may be more effective to donate money than food to some of these organizations. That being said, whether you’re looking for emergency food assistance or are looking for places to support, here’s where to start.

For an even more comprehensive list of food pantries, check this map from United Way.

Pop-Up Resources

By Golly’s Bar & Grill and The Works Pizza Co.

Children will be able to eat for free at any By Golly’s or The Works Pizza Co. location from Nov 3 to whenever SNAP benefits are restored. the limit is one meal per kid and a child must be present. Just mention the “SNAP kids meal” when ordering. Plus, any costumer who brings in five non-perishable donation items will receive 25% off their order. Various locations

Haven Café

A free little pantry will be set up at the front of this Oakley coffeeshop. Those in need will be able to pick up both fresh and shelf-stable items as well as organic and vegan products. There will also a cash donation jar if you wish to help stock the pantry. 4409 Brazee St., Oakley

Greek to Me

Starting Nov 1 and going until benefits are restored, customers can show their SNAP cards and receive a free Kid’s Gyro Meal which includes one kid’s gyro, fries, and a drink. This is dine-in or carry-out only and a child 16 and under must be present. 3415 Dixie Hwy., Erlanger

Café Zara

This Liberty Township bakery is offering to help provide food for anybody who reaches out to ilovecafezara@gmail.com. All requests will be confidential and judgement-free. 7125 Liberty Centre Dr., Liberty Twp.

Pop-Up Donation Drives

Olla Taqueria Gutierrez

At Olla’s Day of the Dead celebration on Sat, Nov 1 from 6-10 p.m., they will be collecting non-perishable items that will be donated to vulnerable families that attend Glenn O. Swing elementary School. They’ll also be collecting items in the restuarant all day on Sun, Nov 2. 302 W. MLK Blvd., Covington

Spruce Nail Shop

Both Spruce locations have paired up with La Soupe and Our Daily Bread for a food drive. All donated items will go directly to local community members in need. Check the posted lists for most requested items. Walnut Hills and Over-the-Rhine

Rekas Butchery and Delicatessen

The Covington butcher shop is collecting non-perishable food items for donation. Everything will be sent to Be Concerned Food Pantry. 401 Scott St., Covington

The Bookery

Every Sunday of the shutdown, the book store will donate all of that day’s profits to the Freestore Foodbank. This includes both in-store and online purchases. 3704 Eastern Ave., Columbia Tusculum

Downbound Books

All profits from all sales made on Sundays during the shutdown will be donated to CAIN, Northside’s poverty-fighting network. 4139 Apple St., Northside

Little Matcha

This matcha café in Covington will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks. 332 Scott St., Covington

Midwestern Lesbian

The local queer event planner is partnering with Freestore Foodbank to run a virtual food drive. Monetary donations can be made here.

Latonia Bodega

The store is implementing a new permanent pay-it-forward program where customers can cover the cost of food and groceries for fellow shoppers. 4302 Decoursey Ave., Covington

Transform

Transform Cincy is running a grocery gift card donation drive both in person and online. Grocery store gift cards can be mailed to or dropped off at the Transform house or you can donate online to the drive here. Cards will be distributed starting Nov 2 to anyone who brings their SNAP verification. 6839 Montgomery Rd., Silverton

Free Meals

Piatt Park Food Serves

The Community Survival Network—a collaboration between local mutual aid groups like Food Not Bombs, Cincinnati Community Aid and Praxis, Cincinnati Socialists, Coalition for Community Safety, 513 Hygiene Care, PSL Unity, and Triiibe Foundation—provides free hot meals, clothes, and other supplies every weekend at Piatt Park. Any community member is welcome to provide resources and volunteer at the Serves. There also be a special Thanksgiving Meal on Web, Nov 26 at 11 a.m. with food provided by Good Plates Eatery.

Every weekend, Piatt Park, 100 Garfield Pl., downtown

City-Wide Food Assistance Networks

Freestore Foodbank

St. Vincent de Paul

Mobile Food Pantries

Community Action Agency Mobile Food Bank Check website for dates, locations, and times

Healthy Harvest Mobile Market Check website for dates, locations, and times



Community Food Centers

The Store at Xavier , 3800 Victory Pkwy, Evanston For Xavier students only, must swipe Xavier One Pass to shop Mon-Sun: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

, 3800 Victory Pkwy, Evanston Lions Cupboard , 5701 Delhi Rd., Delhi Twp., (513) 244-4276 For all students at Mount St. Joseph University Shopping via online request

, 5701 Delhi Rd., Delhi Twp., (513) 244-4276 Surge Cupboard Food Pantry , 3520 Central Pkwy., Room 137, Clifton, (513) 569-4845 For currently registered Cincinnati State students, need Surge card to shop Tues-Thurs: noon-3 p.m.

, 3520 Central Pkwy., Room 137, Clifton, (513) 569-4845

Food Pantries

Be Concerned , 1100 Pike St., Covington, (859) 291-6789 Emergency assistance hours Mon-Fri: 1-3 p.m. Must register for monthly pantry appointments Some delivery available

CAIN Market , 4230 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 591-2246 All ZIPs accepted, bring your own bags Mon: 5-7 p.m. Tues, Thurs: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Also 24/7 free fridge at 4234 Hamilton Ave.

Queen City Kitchen , 2386 Kemper Ln., Walnut Hills, (513) 961-1983 All ZIPs accepted Tues, Thurs: noon-1:20 p.m.

, 2386 Kemper Ln., Walnut Hills, (513) 961-1983 My Neighbor’s Place , 3150 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 661-2505 Weekly pantry Wed: 10 a.m.-noon

Cincinnati Urban Promise , 2420 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 972-4777 Weekly pantry Mon: 9-11 a.m.

