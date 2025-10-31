A Guide to Emergency Food Assistance in Cincinnati

Nearly 42 million Americans, including children and seniors, will be at risk of going hungry on Saturday, November 1, thanks to the ongoing federal shutdown (and refusal of the Trump administration to utilize contingency funds set aside for this specific purpose). Whether or not SNAP and WIC recipients will be able to access food in the coming months is terrifyingly up in the air. For those who wish to help, there are many food banks, soup kitchens, and mutual aid groups in town that could use your help and donations. For those with cash to spare, it may be more effective to donate money than food to some of these organizations. That being said, whether you’re looking for emergency food assistance or are looking for places to support, here’s where to start.
Pop-Up Resources
By Golly’s Bar & Grill and The Works Pizza Co.
Children will be able to eat for free at any By Golly’s or The Works Pizza Co. location from Nov 3 to whenever SNAP benefits are restored. the limit is one meal per kid and a child must be present. Just mention the “SNAP kids meal” when ordering. Plus, any costumer who brings in five non-perishable donation items will receive 25% off their order. Various locations
A free little pantry will be set up at the front of this Oakley coffeeshop. Those in need will be able to pick up both fresh and shelf-stable items as well as organic and vegan products. There will also a cash donation jar if you wish to help stock the pantry. 4409 Brazee St., Oakley
Starting Nov 1 and going until benefits are restored, customers can show their SNAP cards and receive a free Kid’s Gyro Meal which includes one kid’s gyro, fries, and a drink. This is dine-in or carry-out only and a child 16 and under must be present. 3415 Dixie Hwy., Erlanger
This Liberty Township bakery is offering to help provide food for anybody who reaches out to ilovecafezara@gmail.com. All requests will be confidential and judgement-free. 7125 Liberty Centre Dr., Liberty Twp.
Pop-Up Donation Drives
At Olla’s Day of the Dead celebration on Sat, Nov 1 from 6-10 p.m., they will be collecting non-perishable items that will be donated to vulnerable families that attend Glenn O. Swing elementary School. They’ll also be collecting items in the restuarant all day on Sun, Nov 2. 302 W. MLK Blvd., Covington
Both Spruce locations have paired up with La Soupe and Our Daily Bread for a food drive. All donated items will go directly to local community members in need. Check the posted lists for most requested items. Walnut Hills and Over-the-Rhine
Rekas Butchery and Delicatessen
The Covington butcher shop is collecting non-perishable food items for donation. Everything will be sent to Be Concerned Food Pantry. 401 Scott St., Covington
Every Sunday of the shutdown, the book store will donate all of that day’s profits to the Freestore Foodbank. This includes both in-store and online purchases. 3704 Eastern Ave., Columbia Tusculum
All profits from all sales made on Sundays during the shutdown will be donated to CAIN, Northside’s poverty-fighting network. 4139 Apple St., Northside
This matcha café in Covington will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks. 332 Scott St., Covington
The local queer event planner is partnering with Freestore Foodbank to run a virtual food drive. Monetary donations can be made here.
The store is implementing a new permanent pay-it-forward program where customers can cover the cost of food and groceries for fellow shoppers. 4302 Decoursey Ave., Covington
Transform Cincy is running a grocery gift card donation drive both in person and online. Grocery store gift cards can be mailed to or dropped off at the Transform house or you can donate online to the drive here. Cards will be distributed starting Nov 2 to anyone who brings their SNAP verification. 6839 Montgomery Rd., Silverton
Free Meals
-
Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 621-6364
- Soup kitchen with indoor seating
- Mon-Fri: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
- To-go window with hot meals, coffee, sandwiches, fruit, pastries
- Mon-Fri: 8:30-11:45 a.m.
- Soup kitchen with indoor seating
-
Hosea House, 901 York St., Newport, (859) 261-5857
- Hot healthy meals served to anyone, no questions asked
- Mon-Sun: 4-5:30 p.m.
- Hot healthy meals served to anyone, no questions asked
-
My Neighbor’s Place, 3150 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 661-2505
- Neighborhood Café with coffee and hot breakfast
- Thurs: 9 a.m.-noon
- Monthly community meals
- Every fourth Thursday at 6 p.m.
- Neighborhood Café with coffee and hot breakfast
-
Queen City Kitchen, 2386 Kemper Ln., Walnut Hills, (513) 961-1983
- Cincinnati’s oldest soup kitchen, services all ZIP codes
- Tues-Thurs: 12:30-2 p.m.
- Sat: noon-1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.
- Cincinnati’s oldest soup kitchen, services all ZIP codes
-
Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 Pike St., Covington, (859) 491-1027
- Daily hot dinner and chapel services, adults must pass breathalyzer test to enter
- Mon-Sun: 5:45-6:30 p.m.
- Daily hot dinner and chapel services, adults must pass breathalyzer test to enter
-
Forever Kings Inc., 3270 North Bend Rd., Green Twp., (513) 873-5828
- Community meals brought back due to SNAP cuts
- Wed: 6-8 p.m.
- Community meals brought back due to SNAP cuts
-
Saint Francis Seraph Ministries, 1615 Republic St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 549-0542
- Breakfast and dinner service in dining room
- Mon-Fri: 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Bag lunches provided with hot meals
- Breakfast and dinner service in dining room
-
Parish Kitchen, 1561 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 581-7745
- Serving free meals to all since 1974
- Mon-Sun: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Serving free meals to all since 1974
-
Cincinnati Public Library
- After school meals available for kids at select branch locations Mon-Fri
-
Phil’s Place Community Meal, 4230 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 591-2246
- CAIN volunteers prepare fresh meals to-go with no documentation needed
- Mon: 3:30 p.m.
- CAIN volunteers prepare fresh meals to-go with no documentation needed
-
Peace Potluck, 4234 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 591-2246
-
Third Way Peace Fellowship runs this free community meal where all are encouraged to bring a dish, help cook, and eat together
- Thurs: 6-8 p.m.
- Third Way Peace Fellowship runs this free community meal where all are encouraged to bring a dish, help cook, and eat together
The Community Survival Network—a collaboration between local mutual aid groups like Food Not Bombs, Cincinnati Community Aid and Praxis, Cincinnati Socialists, Coalition for Community Safety, 513 Hygiene Care, PSL Unity, and Triiibe Foundation—provides free hot meals, clothes, and other supplies every weekend at Piatt Park. Any community member is welcome to provide resources and volunteer at the Serves. There also be a special Thanksgiving Meal on Web, Nov 26 at 11 a.m. with food provided by Good Plates Eatery.
- Every weekend, Piatt Park, 100 Garfield Pl., downtown
City-Wide Food Assistance Networks
Freestore Foodbank
-
Liberty Street Market, 112 E. Liberty St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 241-1064
- Mon-Fri: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
-
Bea Taylor Market, 3401 Rosenthal Way, Riverside, (513) 241-1064
- Tues-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sat: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Holiday Distributions
St. Vincent de Paul
-
Catino Family Food Pantry, 1125 Bank St., West End, (513) 421-0602
- Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wed: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sat: 8 a.m.-noon
- Various parish locations
Mobile Food Pantries
-
Community Action Agency Mobile Food Bank
- Check website for dates, locations, and times
-
Healthy Harvest Mobile Market
- Check website for dates, locations, and times
Community Food Centers
-
LIFE Food Pantry, 677 Loveland Madeira Rd., Loveland, (513) 583-8222
-
Customers must live in 45140 ZIP Code
- Tues-Thurs: 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6:30 p.m.
- Fri-Sat: 10 a.m.-noon
- Customers must live in 45140 ZIP Code
-
Mason Food Pantry, 406 Fourth Ave., Mason, (513) 229-3191
-
Customers must reside in Mason school district
- Mon: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wed, Sat: 9:30-11 a.m.
- Customers must reside in Mason school district
-
MEAC, 4600 Erie Ave., Madisonville, (513) 271-5501
-
Customers must reside in 45208, 45209, 45226, and 45227 ZIP codes
- Tues: 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.
- Last Tues of each month: 1-6 p.m.
- Customers must reside in 45208, 45209, 45226, and 45227 ZIP codes
-
Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, 8092 Plantation Dr., West Chester, (513) 757-9140
- Customers must be Butler County residents, open to all faiths
-
Must have appointment
- Mon-Thurs: 8:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m.
-
Fairfield Food Pantry, 78 Donald Dr., Fairfield, (513) 829-9047
-
Customers must reside within Fairfield school district
- Mon-Tues, Thurs: noon-3 p.m.
- Customers must reside within Fairfield school district
-
Mt. Healthy Alliance, 7717 Harrison Ave., Mt. Healthy, (513) 521-3700
-
Customers must reside within Mt. Healthy school district
- Mon: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tues: 5-7 p.m.
- Thurs, Sat: 9 a.m.-noon
- Customers must reside within Mt. Healthy school district
-
Community Matters, 2104 St. Michael St., Lower Price Hill, (513) 244-2214
-
Customers must reside in 45204 ZIP code or be currently enrolled students of the Education Forward program
- Tues-Thurs: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Customers must reside in 45204 ZIP code or be currently enrolled students of the Education Forward program
-
St. Leo Food Pantry, 2573 Saint Leo Pl., North Fairmount, (513) 921-1044
- Shoppers must reside in North Fairmount
- Mon, Wed, Fri: 1-3:30 p.m.
- Shoppers must reside in North Fairmount
-
Open Door Food Pantry, 800 S. Front St., Hamilton, (513) 868-3276
- Shoppers must be Butler County residents
- Mon-Wed: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Shoppers must be Butler County residents
-
Lebanon Food Pantry, 190 New St., Lebanon, (513) 932-3617
- Shoppers must be Warren County residents
- Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-noon
- Wed: 6-8 p.m.
- Shoppers must be Warren County residents
-
Operation Give Back, 10891 Millington Ct., Blue Ash, (513) 489-2023
- Shoppers must reside in Sharonville or Sycamore school district, must call by Tuesday afternoon to get Wednesday shopping appointment
- Wed: 9 a.m.-noon
- Shoppers must reside in Sharonville or Sycamore school district, must call by Tuesday afternoon to get Wednesday shopping appointment
-
Bearcats Pantry, 2634 Stratford Ave., Building 16, Room 101, CUF
- For UC students only, need Bearcat Card and PantrySOFT account to shop
- Mon: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m.
- Thurs: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.
- Fri: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- For UC students only, need Bearcat Card and PantrySOFT account to shop
-
The Store at Xavier, 3800 Victory Pkwy, Evanston
- For Xavier students only, must swipe Xavier One Pass to shop
- Mon-Sun: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
- For Xavier students only, must swipe Xavier One Pass to shop
-
Lions Cupboard, 5701 Delhi Rd., Delhi Twp., (513) 244-4276
- For all students at Mount St. Joseph University
- Shopping via online request
-
Surge Cupboard Food Pantry, 3520 Central Pkwy., Room 137, Clifton, (513) 569-4845
- For currently registered Cincinnati State students, need Surge card to shop
- Tues-Thurs: noon-3 p.m.
- For currently registered Cincinnati State students, need Surge card to shop
Food Pantries
-
Be Concerned, 1100 Pike St., Covington, (859) 291-6789
-
Emergency assistance hours
- Mon-Fri: 1-3 p.m.
- Must register for monthly pantry appointments
- Some delivery available
- Emergency assistance hours
-
CAIN Market, 4230 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 591-2246
-
All ZIPs accepted, bring your own bags
- Mon: 5-7 p.m.
- Tues, Thurs: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Also 24/7 free fridge at 4234 Hamilton Ave.
- All ZIPs accepted, bring your own bags
-
Queen City Kitchen, 2386 Kemper Ln., Walnut Hills, (513) 961-1983
- All ZIPs accepted
- Tues, Thurs: noon-1:20 p.m.
- All ZIPs accepted
-
My Neighbor’s Place, 3150 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 661-2505
-
Weekly pantry
- Wed: 10 a.m.-noon
- Weekly pantry
-
Cincinnati Urban Promise, 2420 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 972-4777
- Weekly pantry
- Mon: 9-11 a.m.
-
Weekly pantry
- Mon: 9-11 a.m.
- Weekly pantry
-
Tikkun Farm Free Market, 7941 Elizabeth St., Mt. Healthy, (513) 570-6860
-
Customers can shop one day per week
- Tues: 3-4 p.m.
- Fri: 1-4 p.m.
- Sat: 1-2 p.m.
- Customers can shop one day per week
-
Heldman Family Food Pantry, 3113 Clifton Ave., CUF, (513) 469-1188
- Kosher and non-kosher options available
- Shopping by appointment only, call for assistance
-
IPM Food Pantry, 4623 Aicholtz Rd., Union Twp., (513) 561-3932
-
All zip codes serviced
- Mon-Tues, Thurs: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
-
Drive-through pantry available
- Mon-Tues, Thurs-Fri: 10 a.m.-noon
- Second and Fourth Mon: 4:30-6 p.m.
- All zip codes serviced
-
SEM Food Pantry, 2020 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, (513) 231-1412
-
Scheduled appointments are recommended
- Mon-Fri: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Tues Evenings: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Sat: 10 a.m.-noon
- Scheduled appointments are recommended
-
Valley Interfaith Resource Center, 420 W. Wyoming Ave., Lockland, (513) 270-5895
-
Clothing shop also open during market hours
- Mon: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Fri: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
-
Drive-through pantry also available
- Tues: 10 a.m.-noon
- Wed: 3-6 p.m.
- Clothing shop also open during market hours
-
Clifton Mosque, 3668 Clifton Ave., Clifton, (513) 628-6479
-
Open to all faiths
- Fri: 2-4 p.m.
- Open to all faiths
-
The Healing Center, 11345 Century Circle W., Springdale, (513) 346-4080
- Households can shop every other week
- Wed-Sat: 9-11 a.m.
- Thurs: 6:30-8 p.m.
- Households can shop every other week
