Five New Food Trucks for You to Chase Down

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY SNUG MONKEY

Food trucks can offer so many new food experiences to the city’s crowded dining scene. Get mobile and check out these new trucks.

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

Jasmine Davis realized she wanted a change as her healthcare work became more demanding. She started baking for a few people, which snowballed into what dedicated Cincinnati dessert fanatics know as Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery. This summer, she leapt at the chance to start a food truck featuring nothing but her desserts. It’s been a hit so far, appearing at a number of festivals and events around town, including the Newport Seafood Festival, the Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion, and the 1st Friday Festival in Morrow. Catch her at the Country Apple Festival in Lebanon next month.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY VEGAN TREATS MEATS & EATS

Vegan Treats Meats & Eats

Food trucks often provide a broad range of foods, however, they don’t usually include vegan and vegetarian alternatives. Enter Vegan Treats Meats & Eats, the first Black-owned and animal-free food truck in Cincinnati. After trying out a 90-day alkaline diet, owners Jamaal and Lisa Kelly recognized they needed to make a lifestyle shift and devote their efforts to crafting tasty vegan food with a focus on soul food. Check out the truck’s Instagram account to see when they’ll be serving a guilt-free milkshake, burger, coney, or cake near you. They’ve made finding vegan alternatives simple with their meal selections, and even simpler by providing online ordering and pickup.

Snug Monkey

Snug Monkey has special importance for owner and head chef Peter Langhorne. The name symbolizes his path to recovery from mental health issues and refers to the nicknames of his beloved two eldest children. The gourmet sandwich truck offers sweet and savory flavor profiles, like those featured in its two most popular items, the “Mighty Quinn” and “Denace the Menace.” Set up outside Casa Figueroa in Pleasant Ridge, Langhorne has developed a Sunday Brunch dubbed “Snugday Funday” with crafted beverages to complement the Latin American restaurant’s food. Langhorne intends to use Snug Monkey as a springboard for his next food endeavor so keep an eye out for more projects from him.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LIL TASTE OF SOUL

A Lil Taste of Soul

A Lil Taste of Soul has one goal: to set Cincinnati on fire with flavor. The truck has been serving up classic soul food all season long, and they do not intend on stopping anytime soon. Constantly booked and busy, A Lil Taste sells out more often than not, so get its lunch, dinner, and dessert items while they’re hot. You can check out its southern comfort cuisine at pop ups and festivals throughout the city.

Taco Fuerte

Braxton Brewing Co. recently unveiled a taco truck stationed in the parking lot of Braxton Barrel House in Fort Mitchell. Taco Fuerte’s menu focuses on innovative vegetarian dishes and appetizers as well as twists on traditional and birria tacos. Fans of the brewery will be pleased to know that Mike Schieman, the chef for Parlor on Seventh and the Barrell House, is behind this venture, creating a new menu to complement Braxton’s favorite brews.

As of late July, you might now find one or two of these new food trucks at Clear Mountain Food Park in Batavia. After months of anticipation, the food park opened up its doors to the public, transforming an old Gold Star Chili to bring a unique dining experience to the greater Cincinnati region. Drink options and musical acts change every week as do the food truck offerings.