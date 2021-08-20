Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 20–22

Join the city’s largest family reunion, watch tennis greats go head-to-head, get down at summer concerts, and break out the lederhosen at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Midwest Black Family Reunion

Now in its 33rd year, this longstanding Cincinnati reunion offers free, family-focused events during its three-day celebration. The reunion kicks off Friday at Fountain Square, and festivities include a parade in Avondale, concerts at Sawyer Point, a virtual job fair, praise and worship services, a vendor expo, and plenty of opportunities to support local Black-owned businesses. Find a full schedule of activities here.

Aug. 20–22. Celebrations Sat & Sun, noon–8 pm, Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way

Western & Southern Open

It’s the final weekend of Greater Cincinnati’s historic tennis tournament. Watch some of the most elite tennis players in the world compete for the Rookwood Cup, now back in Mason after last year’s tournament was moved to New York. Find the full schedule and tickets here.

Aug. 20–22. Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Dr., Mason

“I Love the 90’s” Postgame Concert at GABP

“As if!” Step back in time after Saturday’s Reds–Marlins game at this throwback concert featuring ’90s pop stars Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc, and Rob Base. Anyone with a game ticket can watch the show, or upgrade your experience with a VIP ticket or field pass. It’ll be nice, nice, baby.

Aug. 21, approx. 20 minutes after end of Reds game. Great American Ball Park. Game ticket required.

Big Biergarten Experience

Go big or go home. Boasting the largest selection of German bier in Cincinnati, the Big Biergarten Experience is like Oktoberfest, “just not quite as extensive.” Expect plenty of food, bier, merchandise, and music alongside games and other amusements. The fun continues next weekend, too. Prost!

Aug. 20–22. Germania Society of Cincinnati, 3529 W. Kemper Rd., Colerain Twp. Tickets required.

Whiskey City Summer Fest

Lawrenceburg, Indiana’s summer concert festival is back, featuring the Grammy-winning Kentucky Headhunters and performances by The Georgia Thunderbolts, Jessie Strassell, and The Renegades. Enjoy the music as you grab a bite from a food truck or cool off with a cold one in the beer garden. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, but leave your coolers at home.

Aug. 21, 5–11 pm, Lawrenceburg Civic Park, 111 E. High St., Lawrenceburg