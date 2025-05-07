FC Cincinnati’s Win Streak Comes to an Uninspiring End

With Yankee Stadium occupied by the Bronx Bombers on Sunday afternoon, FC Cincinnati’s match with New York City FC match was moved to Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. Juan Soto’s new domain was also the site of FCC’s 3-1 loss to NYCFC in Game 2 of last season’s first round best-of-three series, which the Orange and Blue would drop in three matches.

At just 70 feet wide, the pitches at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field are five feet narrower than any other stadium in MLS (hat tip to FCC’s content team for that nugget). Maybe this is Small Market Syndrome speaking, but it doesn’t sit well with me that the team based in New York City is able to stage its matches in a baseball outfield while the team from Cincinnati risked being passed in the expansion sweepstakes if it didn’t get a new stadium deal signed, sealed, and delivered.

Back to the footy. FC Cincinnati’s five-match win streak (rightly) ended Sunday in Queens with a 1-0 loss that should have 3-1 or 4-1. FCC’s first half sported the energy of a hung-over Flying Pig Marathoner. There were players not getting stuck in—for the uninitiated, that means not giving 100 percent for loose balls where contact is highly likely—as well as ample “hopes and dreams” passes to nowhere and mechanical back passes executed in favor of looking upfield. That no links existed between the attack, midfield, and defense was an unsurprising development given the narrow pitch, the absence of Pavel Bucha (concussion protocol), and the less-than-convincing nature of the winning streak.

Sunday’s most brow-furrowing moments were the gesturing and terse words between teammates. Matt Miazga lit into Tah Brian Anunga. Evander slammed both hands into the turf after Luca Orellano passed up a potential one-timer for a wayward shot. Yuya Kubo shot Miazga an exasperated look after failing to play him into space. Heck, Cincinnati couldn’t even execute a free kick properly. In the 39th minute, the visitors had a direct free kick just outside NYCFC’s 18-yard-box. Evander touched the ball first, presumably to provide Orellano with a better angle … but the touch threw off Orellano’s stride and ruined the opportunity.

Player-to-player frustration happens in the heat of a match on the jolliest of sides, but Sunday’s first half showing made you wonder if questions like “Anyone want to go to dinner on Thursday night?” and “Which Kentucky Derby props bets are you eyeing?” go unanswered in the team WhatsApp chat because the squad isn’t on the friendliest terms yet.

Despite all of the negatively—plus being outshot 12-4 (5-1 on target, 1.7-0.1 expected goals) and having Miazga giving away a penalty (the ensuing kick hit the right post)—FC Cincinnati trailed just 1-0 at half. Head coach Pat Noonan acted with haste at intermission, taking off Nick Hagglund and Yuya Kubo for Sergio Santos and Dado Valenzuela, a net addition of one attacking player, while also pushing Luca Orellano out to the wing. The tactical adjustment worked. FCC improved its play but never got on the scoreboard.

Sunday’s foray on the Field of Not Dreams was the first of seven league matches in May, highlighted by the first Hell Is Real derby in Columbus on May 17. Next up for the Garys is a home tilt on Saturday vs. old friend Brandon Vazquez and Austin FC. He has just two goals on the season, but that’s team-best for a club that’s registered a Western Conference-low seven goals in 11 matches.

Programming note: This column will be on an international break for two weeks while I’m traveling. Let’s hope management doesn’t transfer me out for a writer to be named later during my absence.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.