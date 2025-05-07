Asian Eats!: Sweet Dreams

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Ube Halaya Croissant

This vibrant purple treat may be Café Mochiko’s most iconic pastry. A house-baked croissant is filled with ube halaya jam and sweet ube cream and finished with a dusting of ube powder to complete the yam-tastic experience. You may need a fork and knife to tackle this delicacy. Café Mochiko, 1524 Madison Rd., East Walnut Hills, (513) 559-1000

Red Bean Custard Bun

Despite having the word “cake” in its name, the real highlight of Kiss Cake Bakery’s Chinese offerings are its buns. You can get them with all kinds of fillings, like taro, ube, Nutella, coconut, and even hot dog, but red bean lovers should try the one filled with a perfectly sweet and nutty red bean paste. Kiss Cake Bakery, 10400 Reading Rd., #115, Evendale, (626) 592-7577

Dirty Milk Boba

Milk Jar is known for having some of the best milk tea and boba in town—there’s a reason it’s a local franchise. If you want to see what all the hype is about, order one of their most popular drinks, the Dirty Milk Boba. The classic beverage composed of black tea, milk, tapioca boba, and brown sugar syrup is a super sweet and refreshing pick-me-up that goes perfectly with a custom bowl from Milk Jar’s cereal bar. Milk Jar Café, various locations

Gulab Jamun

For those new to the world of South Asian desserts, these are a perfect place to start. Also known as milk donuts, these dense little balls made from milk powder are fried up and drenched in sweet rose syrup. Brij Mohan also has a version stuffed with paneer. Brij Mohan Indian Sweets and Restaurant, 11259 Reading Rd., Sharonville, (513) 769-4549,

White Rabbit Latte

This latte is based on the popular milk-flavored White Rabbit candy from China. KungBrew Café starts with Vietnamese espresso from Lang Thang Coffee and adds sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and steamed milk. Despite the sweetness, the bold depth of the espresso rounds out the flavor perfectly. Don’t forget to take a piece of White Rabbit candy before you leave! KungBrew Café, 640 Main St., Covington, (859) 750-3033

Japanese Cheesecake

This “must try” treat at Qlicious is much fluffier and bouncier than its American counterpart, like a sweet airy souffle with a little cheesy bite at the end. When warmed up, the cake jiggles, so feel free to play with your food. (If you can make it home without eating the whole thing.) Qlicious Bubble Tea & Pastries, 1505 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 850-2388