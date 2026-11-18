Since joining Orlando City during the World Cup break, Antoine Griezmann has racked up 14 goals and eight assists. The former World Cup winner with France and longtime Atlético Madrid forward has seamlessly adapted to MLS, much like Lionel Messi, another former Spanish La Liga star who took the U.S. by storm.

Orlando collected just 14 points and 15 matches entering the World Cup pause—its final pre-break match was a 6-2 loss in Cincinnati—but the Lions have notched 32 points in 18 matches with Griezmann. The 35-year-old was essential down the home stretch of the regular season, garnering MLS Player of the Month honors for October/November with 10 goal contributions in seven matches.

The Griezmann Effect has me wondering what could have been if German attacker Thomas Müller had accepted FC Cincinnati’s overtures instead of joining Vancouver in 2025. The former World Cup winner with Germany left his longtime club, Bayern Munich, after the 2024-25 season. The author of more than 300 goals for Bayern and Germany, Müller spurned the Orange and Blue’s advances—as well as those of LAFC—in favor of Vancouver.

Roster adjustments and tactical tweaks would have been required to shoehorn Müller around Evander and Kévin Denkey, but injecting a chance-creation machine like him would have been a boon to FCC’s offensive fluidity—not to mention the level of professionalism the serial winner (34 career trophies) would have brought to Cincinnati. Since joining Vancouver, Müller has 27 goal contributions in 32 league matches. Just imagine the potential passing sequences among Müller, Evander, and Pavel Bucha!

OK, enough daydreaming. On to Thursday night’s winner-take-all Wild Card match between FC Cincinnati and Orlando. The victor is rewarded with a best-of-three first-round series against top-seeded Nashville, which capped off its Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign with a 2-0 win at TQL Stadium on November 7. That victory also established a new single-season MLS points record. So, yeah, good luck to the winners. Game 1 of the Nashville series would be Sunday afternoon.

As much as I just waxed poetic about Griezmann, this match is a toss-up. These teams are strong offensively—FCC notched 67 regular-season league goals, Orlando 63—and open for business defensively. The lone Eastern Conference side to allow more goals than the Orange and Blue (75) was the Lions (78).

Apart from Griezmann, keep your eye on Martín Ojeda (16 goals, five assists) and Iván Angulo (seven goals, 13 assists). Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, a 2026 All-Star, has played in plenty of high-profile matches over his career, notably winning MLS Cup in 2022 with LAFC and suiting up in the recent World Cup for Canada.

The extended time off after playing eight times in 28 days has prompted increased availability for tomorrow night. Winger Tyrell Malacia, the ex-Manchester United man who enjoyed a positive start to life in MLS, is available, as is another newcomer, central defender Julian Malatini. Nick Hagglund is available, too, after clearing concussion protocol. Unfortunately, central defender Teenage Hadebe, who had been enjoying a strong run of form, is out for multiple weeks.

The club expects to have the services of Denkey and Bryan Ramirez, who were traveling back to the U.S. from Togo and Ecuador, respectively, while on international duty. Denkey played 75 minutes on Tuesday in his country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Many pundits are picking goals galore in this match. I think if FC Cincinnati is to prevail, it will be more of a white-knuckle affair in the 2-1 range, similar to the team’s 1-1 draw in Orlando in mid-August.

Other Cincy-centric soccer news

Similar to when MLS aggressively expanded by adding 12 new franchises from 2015 to 2025, the National Women’s Soccer League is intent on growing fast. The league has nearly doubled its footprint since 2020, increasing to 16 clubs for its 2026 season and adding franchises in Atlanta and Columbus for 2028.

It appears a locally relevant relocation is in the mix for 2028, too. FC Cincinnati ownership is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Racing Louisville FC and relocate the franchise to the Queen City. More than two years ago, I dove deep into FCC’s pursuit of a NWSL franchise, which was then tied to an expansion bid that wound up going to Denver.

In any case, it’s exciting news for local footy fans. Time to start dreaming up potential team names and what to call the women’s version of Hell Is Real and to start Rose Lavelle transfer rumors!

Lastly, on Tuesday night, the U.S. Men’s National Team won the second leg of its Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Haiti, 2-0, at TQL Stadium. The bigger story was that the match marked the end of the Mauricio Pochettino era, as the American skipper left postgame to begin his tenure as manager at Manchester United.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.