Photograph by Ella Rinehard

Concealed under grime for 175 years, the Taft Museum of Art recently unveiled two murals by Robert S. Duncanson. To celebrate the conservation project—and his legacy as one of the first internationally recognized Black artists—the gallery will be holding the largest Duncanson retrospective ever next fall, the first of its kind in more than 30 years.

“This will be the first time that 21st century art history has looked at the entirety of this important artist’s career,” says Ellen E. Roberts, the Sallie Robinson Wadsworth director of curatorial affairs. “We are thinking about Duncanson’s work, capturing the complexity of it, through thinking about it both chronologically and thematically.”

Collaborating with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the show will feature 80 paintings and ephemera by Duncanson, as well as a fully illustrated catalog co-published with Yale University Press containing scholarly essays, poems, and a timeline of the artist’s life.

“These efforts inspire us to look more closely at [Duncanson’s] work and consider how his legacy continues to invite us to a deeper and [more] expansive understanding of the American art canon,” says Rebekah Beaulieu, Louise Taft Semple president and CEO.

By investigating primary source materials like legal documents and letters, the Taft team worked to piece together more of Duncanson’s story, which had largely remained a mystery. Born in 1821 as a free man to formerly enslaved parents in upstate New York, Duncanson took to the family trade of house painting, but moved to the cultural hub of Cincinnati in 1840 to become a fine artist. The retrospective will include some of his early portraiture and still lifes, of which Duncanson dabbled in before specializing in landscapes.

Photograph by Ella Rinehard

In search of inspiration, Duncanson traveled worldwide, a major motif in the exhibition. From the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands to the crumbling ruins of Pompeii, each new setting influenced his dreamy paintings, borrowing from life and imagination.

“He’s not an impressionist,” Roberts says. “He’s not going out into the landscape and painting a finished work. He’s going out into the landscape and making sketches, then bringing them back to his studio and recombining those elements in ways into the pastoral, into new imaginative creations.”

Around 1850, Duncanson was commissioned to paint a series of murals—idyllic landscapes and overdoor still lifes—on the Taft house’s foyer walls. However, as the home cycled through owners and renovations over the decades, two of the still lifes were covered.

Through historical documentation, staff knew paintings still laid dormant underneath the walls. This summer, the museum hired paintings conservator Michael J. Ruzga to complete the five-month process of removing seven coats of dirt and plaster, revealing two bowls brimming with produce.

Photograph by Ella Rinehard

“If you calculate the dimension of the two overdoor murals and multiply it times the seven layers that were there, you end up with about 20,000 square inches. So it’s a lot of cleaning,” Ruzga says. “It was very exciting to see each little fruit and vegetable emerge.”

The exhibition will also explore literary themes, like the inclusion of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and the painter’s relationship with abolitionists he met during time spent painting the Upper Midwest and the South.

“We can showcase, for the first time, his contemporaneous oil landscapes next to his murals,” Roberts says. “You really see how important the murals are to his development of a new landscape language.”

Robert S. Duncanson will be on display from October 30, 2027, to February 6, 2028, before traveling to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. It will also include digitally interactive elements and a children’s book about Duncanson’s murals.