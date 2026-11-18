Photograph courtesy Paityn's Place Soul Food

Paityn’s Place Soul Food Catering and Cuisine

Earlier this year, Canita Alexander crossed a decade in the catering business, bringing soul food to private and corporate events alike. ♦ 607 Shepherd Dr. Units 11 and 12, Lockland, (513) 238-9306

Southern Grace Eats

Owned by Chef Nickey Nicole Stevenson, Southern Grace brings Southern classics like fried chicken, cornbread, and collard greens directly to your event. ♦ 3751 Montgomery Rd., Norwood (513) 537-6709

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ & Catering

Take any event from average to extraordinary with one of Eddie’s customized on-site pig roasts. ♦ 8310 Dixie Hwy., Florence, (859) 525-0771

San Jeanetta’s Table

If your party’s too large to snag at table at this Kenwood restaurant, Owners Dion and Tiffany Metts will deliver all the fixins to you. ♦ 7714 Montgomery Rd. Unit H, Kenwood, (513) 394-6426

Scott’s Homestyle Cooking & Catering

Specializing in charcoal-grilled barbecue, Scott’s meats are all glazed in a signature sauce made from a family recipe. ♦ 10870 Hamilton Ave., Springfield Twp., (513) 825-5272

Revolution of Soul

This caterer puts a gourmet twist of soul food staples, including steak kabobs, nine-layer mac and cheese, and honey-jerk glazed lamb. ♦ 5404 Reading Rd., Bond Hill, (513) 439-9852