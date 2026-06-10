The U.S. Men Are Chasing World Cup History

In 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted a men’s World Cup, the Americans reached the round of 16. That’s a mundane achievement for serious footballing nations, but it was the deepest run for the U.S. since the tournament’s first edition in 1930, when it made the semifinals of a 13-team competition. The Americans didn’t even qualify for the World Cup from 1954 through 1986, a span of nine tournaments.

Now hosting the largest World Cup ever (48 teams) alongside Canada and Mexico, the U.S. men seek history again. The Americans’ lone foray past the round of 16—where they’ve been eliminated in each of their past three appearances—was in 2002, when Landon Donovan & Co. took the Germans to the wire in a 1-0 loss.

After failing to qualify in 2018, the 2022 team was the youngest at the World Cup, with 25 of the 26 players being tournament newcomers. Thirteen players from the 2022 squad return for 2026, including eight players who started all four matches four years ago. Their manager, Mauricio Pochettino—former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea skipper—took over a side in disarray just over two years ago after the U.S. was embarrassingly eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 Copa America tournament.

With just eight international windows and no qualification playoffs to better mold his team—host nations automatically qualify for the World Cup—Pochettino has managed to reinvigorate a player pool that lost its edge in the two years following the 2022 World Cup.

The squad’s final pre-tournament tune-ups were a 3-2 victory over African power Senegal and a 2-1 loss to Germany. The results aren’t as important as how composed and connected the U.S. looked for long stretches against a pair of strong national teams. That bodes well for its chances in a winnable Group D.

Group D preview

Buoyed by homefield advantage, the Americans are slight favorites over Türkiye to win what will be a scrappy Group D. Let’s break down each group stage match for the U.S.

June 12 (9 p.m.) vs. Paraguay in Los Angeles

La Albirroja qualified for its first World Cup since 2010 via defensive solidarity, conceding just 10 goals in 18 qualifying matches. On paper, the Americans should win this match by multiple goals, boosting their goal differential. If multiple teams are level on points following group play, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record, followed by goal differential. The two sides met in November for a friendly, a 2-1 U.S. victory that ended with a donnybrook along the sideline. This will come down to which team keeps its composure in front of goal as well as with the match referee.

June 19 (3 p.m.) vs. Australia in Seattle

A mid-afternoon kickoff at the home of the Seattle Seahawks is fitting for a match that will resemble an American football game at times. Last fall, these teams battered each other in a 2-1 U.S. victory, combining for 26 fouls. Christian Pulisic left the match after 30 minutes after taking one too many hits from the Socceroos. It’s another match where the Americans will need to keep their cool, a difficult task given Australia’s physicality and what could be a scorching afternoon in Seattle.

June 25 (10 p.m.) vs. Türkiye in Los Angeles

With the Americans and Türkiye both featuring ample attacking talent and playing their third match in 14 days, tired legs could give way to a breathtaking up-and-down contest. After finishing a remarkable third at the 2002 World Cup, Türkiye missed the next five tournaments. They’re back after narrowly navigating UEFA qualifying, and the strengths are clear: young midfielding talents Arda Güler (Real Madrid) and Kenan Yıldız (Juventus).

What I like and don’t like about the U.S.

I like the diversity and depth of attack. The U.S. had Germany on its heels Saturday when Pulisic’s positioning was fluid alongside striker Folarin Balogun and winger Sergino Dest. Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie linked well with the attack from the midfield. The Americans are leaning into their attacking strengths.

I don’t like the transition defense. Everyone’s worried about the back line. Will Tim Ream’s lack of pace be an issue? Will Chris Richards be fit enough to start and go 90 minutes? I’m more concerned with how McKennie, Tillman, and fullbacks Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman—each of whom enjoys surging forward and joining attacks—recover defensively when possession suddenly changes and the U.S. needs to quickly retreat.

I like the depth in the striker room. Balogun is the Americans’ best all-around No. 9 since prime Jozy Altidore. Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright are in form following productive club seasons and will be legitimate threats off the bench.

I don’t like the defensive midfield depth behind Tyler Adams. Pochettino elected to keep Tanner Tessman and Aidan Morris at home, two potential backups for Adams. First, Adams has battled injuries for several years. Second, two yellow cards trigger a one-match suspension. Adams is a fiery, physical player, and World Cup refereeing is unpredictable.

I don’t like the ticketing fiasco. FIFA is the master of PR own goals, but the World Cup ticketing process has been shameful from the start—even by its corrupt standards.

I do like that the U.S. has homefield advantage. Overpriced tickets aside, the Americans will receive energy boosts from partisan crowds throughout the tournament. That’ll matter when the summer heat is taking its toll or when the group needs a collective pick-me-up after conceding a goal.

Prediction

The Americans win their group, oust a third-place group team in the round of 32, and score an upset in the round of 16, reaching the quarterfinal for the first time since George W. Bush’s first term. What can I say, I’m feeling optimistic!

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.