FC Cincinnati Tightens Its Grip on the East’s No. 2 Seed

FC Cincinnati delivered a classic FC Cincinnati performance Saturday night at the New York Red Bulls, prevailing 1-0 to extend its unbeaten run to four matches. The Orange and Blue managed just 1.0 expected goals (lowest since August 23) but also yielded just 1.1 expected goals (lowest since August 10).

An improvised back line of Teenage Hadebe (not a regular starter in 2025), starter Miles Robinson, Alvas Powell (typically a backup right wingback), and backup goalkeeper Evan Louro delivered the club’s first clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with Inter Miami on July 26, a span of 10 matches. The clean sheet—the first of Louro’s MLS career—arrived after a lousy display in a 1-1 home draw to Orlando on September 28, a scoreline not indicative of the clear-cut chances scuffed by the visitors, whose 3.2 expected goals tied for the most Cincinnati had allowed in a league match in 2025.

Despite the victory, the FCC’s Supporters’ Shield chances went up in smoke. Philadelphia clinched the Shield with a 1-0 triumph over New York City FC, meaning the Union own homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

For now, FCC remain the East Conference’s No. 2 seed with 62 points, three clear of Inter Miami (which has a game in hand) and six ahead of fourth-place Charlotte. The Orange and Blue are off this weekend and will host Montreal in their final regular season match on Decision Day on October 18. A much cleaner picture of FC Cincinnati’s playoff positioning will emerge after Miami’s match vs. Atlanta (who are dreadful) this weekend.

Should Cincinnati and Miami enter Decision Day level on 59 points, the first tiebreaker is the total number of league wins. FCC has 19 and Miami has 17. So a Decision Day victory would keep FCC as the No. 2 seed. However, given that the Garys just equaled the record for most road triumphs in a single season for the second straight season, the club will likely be at ease playing away from TQL Stadium, too.

Injury news

On Saturday night, Head Coach Pat Noonan told reporters that center back Matt Miazga, who hasn’t suited up since leaving a 2-1 win over Nashville on September 13, suffered a setback in his recovery and will miss three to four weeks.

The best-of-3 Round One series begins on October 24. Should FC Cincinnati advance, its conference semifinal series would start on November 22. The latter is looking like a more likely return timeframe for Miazga, who is facing the possibility of missing the postseason for a second straight season and sitting out playoff matches for the third year in a row.

Last season, Miazga suffered a season-ending knee injury in June. In November 2023, his on- and off-field actions during and following FCC’s series-clinching win at the New York Red Bulls earned him a suspension for the remainder of the postseason.

Luca Orellano, who started on the bench Saturday and is enduring an underwhelming season, left just three minutes after entering the match as a substitute with an apparent leg injury. On a more positive note, starting goalkeeper Roman Celentano (out since August 30) and midfielder Obinna Nwobodo (out since June 25) should be in the squad for the regular season finale vs. Montreal (barring any setbacks, of course).

For a side that relies more on its talent rather than connectivity, getting all four players back in the fold will be essential for a deep playoff run.

