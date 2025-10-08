Local Markets: North

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Vmart

A large commercial space packed with an extensive range of Asian groceries, Vmart’s mission is to make authentic Asian flavors accessible to home cooks. Alongside familiar fruits and vegetables, you’ll spot rare finds like giant jackfruit the size of a small pet. Shoppers can browse store-made buns, live shellfish, and seafood tanks, a well-stocked frozen section, and a fresh seafood counter. Plus, if you’re after specialty snacks, you’ll find dried squid, roasted eel, herbal jelly, mochi, Asian Lay’s flavors, and a collection of candies. ♦ 650 Kemper Commons Cir., Springdale, (513) 818-8868

Samarkand Food Market

Walk into Samarkand and you’re met with the smell of slow-cooked plov (Uzbekistan’s national rice dish) simmering in kazan cookware and sweet, buttery bread still warm to the touch. Part neighborhood grocer, part global food shop, the store offers a range of halal meats, fresh fish, cheese, and seasonal produce. A hot self-serve station anchors its middle, while up front, a counter features made-to-order meals like lavash wraps and pita stuffed with spiced beef or lamb. ♦ 9956 Kings Auto Mall Rd., Mason, (513) 823-3333

Enson Market

Enson’s Mason location has become a go-to staple for weekday groceries and harder-to-find Asian ingredients. Freezers are packed with dumplings, steamed buns, and ready-to-cook meals, and shelves carry a wide range of teas, noodles, and too many sauces to count. The produce section ranges from everyday greens to specialty items like durian, while a seafood counter in the back sells whole fish, cut to order. ♦ 9604 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason

African Family Market

Compact and full of heart, this market offers a broad selection of African goods like fufu mix, couscous, Medjool dates, ginger tea, and other international pantry essentials. You’ll find fresh hand-cut meat and fish along with frozen African chicken and other specialty cuts. There’s also a selection of small-batch items, including homemade peanut butter, handmade beauty creams, and natural hair care products. ♦ 11578 Springfield Pike, Springdale, (513) 429-5982

Namaste Grocery

This Nepali/Indian grocery store is teeming with garden-fresh vegetables delivered right from the plant to store shelves daily, ensuring shoppers leave with only the best ingredients for their next homemade meal. From tomatoes and mangoes to mushrooms and authentic spices, you’re sure to find it at Namaste. For those in a hurry or just looking for an added layer of convenience, curbside pickup is available for all your last-minute culinary cravings. ♦ 500 Kolb Dr., #5a, Fairfield, (513) 860-0359

Bombay Grocers

A neighborhood staple for two decades, Bombay has been dishing out Indian products since 2005. Step into the store on any given day and not only will you be met with the delightful scent of fresh spices that line every aisle, but your cart will soon be chock-full of dried fruits and nuts. Whether you are searching for the perfect addition to a homemade meal, or looking for a quick, fresh snack, it’s the place to be. ♦ 11965 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville, (513) 733-5050

Casablanca Mediterranean Food

If you’re in the north suburbs, shop here for all the gourmet Mediterranean foods you’ll ever need, including cheeses, olive oil, spreads, coffee, tea, herbs, and spices. But the options don’t stop there. Baklava or a handful of chebakia (Moroccan cookies) will satisfy your sweet tooth. When Thanksgiving rolls around, don’t forget to stop in for the halal turkeys, among other premium marinated meats, packed with mouthwatering layers of flavor. ♦ 7743 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, (513) 847-1600

Jungle Jim’s International Market

As you walk into this grocery oasis, it’s nearly impossible to not immediately fill your cart with cheese straight from France, beer and wine from around the world, and dessert from local bakeries as you shop among equally excited customers, animatronic characters, and quirky displays. It’s a unique culinary experience that makes you feel like a tourist. The Eastgate location is much the same, but you can’t beat the quirk of the original location. ♦ 5440 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, (513) 674-6000