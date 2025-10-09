CCAC’s Free Rooftop Concert Series Continues Through October

Photograph courtesy Clifton Community Arts Center

Through the end of October, Cincinnati music lovers can enjoy free concerts by local musicians with a rooftop view.

Presented by the Clifton Cultural Arts Center (CCAC), the Rooftop Sessions returns for a second year. The sessions take place every Thursday evening through the rest of the month. Continuing the CCAC’s mission of uplifting the Cincinnati arts community, each session features a performance by local musicians, including exploratory jazz trio COMER, RONSTADT & FIEST, Americana rock group The Cadillac Preachers, jazz combo Colin Palmieri Quartet, R&B-influenced jazz group Ms. Jaz & JAMSET, and singer-songwriter Jess Lamb.

Performances are held on the Miller Rooftop of the CCAC’s new building, offering sunset views of Clifton, a full bar, and fireside seating for the chilly October nights (available for $10).

While the event is open to the entire community, CCAC Director of Programming Emaline Benson said this is the first of the CCAC’s concert series designed for an adult crowd. “We want this to be more of a date night vibe, and so by setting it on the rooftop in the fall, it gets dark, and we’ve made it very atmospheric in that there’s string lights and firepits going,” she says. “It just feels very relaxed and romantic.”

The CCAC, was founded in 2004 and has spent two decades working to bring the Cincinnati community together through shared artistic experiences like dance and music classes, meditation practices, writers’ workshops, and events. For many years, the CCAC operated throughout churches, local businesses, and parks to host its events, but with the opening of its new building last year—the first purpose-built community arts center in the region—the organization can now host programming, gallery exhibitions, concerts, festivals, and more at its own headquarters.

“It allowed us to grow in new ways. Now that we have roots and we have a permanent facility, we can start dreaming about new programs instead of just making sure we have a place for tap classes to meet,” says Benson. “We’re on thrive mode, not just survive mode.”

The Rooftop Sessions are a part of the CCAC’s fall their programming. The rest of the season includes events like Sunset Salons—guest speakers answering questions about topics from fashion to tequila—and Second Sunday Showtime, showcasing family-friendly theater performances.