FC Cincinnati Revamps Its Roster for the Final Stretch

Judging by his level of activity before the close of MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window on Thursday, can we assume FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright is a late-but-great holiday shopper? Even for a franchise unafraid to stir the pot in waning weeks and months of the regular season, a tornado of Orange and Blue transactions swept through our fair city last week.

On Tuesday: Miles Robinson reportedly agreed to contract extension. On Thursday, DeAndre Yedlin was traded to Real Salt Lake for winger Dominick Marczuk. On Friday, longtime backup striker Sergio Santos was waived and Brenner (yes, that Brenner!) returned on loan. Let’s unpack the wild week that was.

Robinson re-ups

If Miles Robinson still harbors dreams of playing in Europe, he’s put them on hold again in favor of FC Cincinnati. The 28-year-old center back, who was the most sought-after free agent following the 2023 season, selected FCC over European pursuers then and has apparently done so again.

Robinson’s contract extension purportedly locks up the three-time All-Star through 2027 with an option for 2028. With the World Cup looming next summer, he’s opted for status quo rather than better competition abroad —though also more uncertainty—as he pursues a roster spot (and possible starting slot) with the Stars and Stripes. The short-term future of FCC’s back line is set with Robinson established next to former MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga, who’s rounded into form after missing the second half of 2024 and the first part of this season recovering from his major knee injury.

A Salt Lake swap

DeAndre Yedlin being shipped to Salt Lake City in what amounted to a salary dump (to help make room for Brenner) was a real bummer to me, considering Yedlin’s reputation as an on- and off-pitch leader. My head was on board with the transaction, though. The 32-year-old is already in his 13th professional season, and there have been signs of decline on his well-worn tires. The right wingback tallied eight assists in 67 appearances in FCC, but his offensive game has regressed and he’s no longer the ball-carrying threat he once was.

Luca Orellano missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to New York City with an injury, but when healthy he’ll be the first choice right wingback. The newly acquired Dominik Marczuk and veteran Alvas Powell will also see time behind Orellano. Marczuk, 21, played sparingly over two seasons in Utah but has already made his senior debut with Poland’s senior national team. While he apparently lacks Yedlin’s defensive fervor, he stands to be an upgrade offensively. There’s risk in FC Cincinnati taking a step back defensively with this move, but leadership is banking on this now-healthy center back line to cover more lapses.

Holy crap, Brenner’s back

In the two years since Brenner departed Cincinnati for Serie A in Italy, reunion rumors have occasionally popped up. One such rumor was cast aside by America’s top breaking news soccer reporter just six months ago. Then the unthinkable happened last week: Brenner, whose exit wasn’t exactly plain sailing, is back on loan through year’s end to provide additional ammo to FCC’s attack and to restart his career. The 25-year-old striker has endured injury issues and an overall rough spell with Udinese, scoring just twice in 665 minutes across 19 appearances.

The reconciliation has romcom climax potential. In 2022, Brenner (18 goals, 6 assists) thrived in a dual striker setup alongside Brandon Vazquez, a traditional No. 9 striker. They became the first pair of teammates with at least 18 goals in the same season in league history.

Kevin Denkey offers a similar profile to Vazquez but with superior finishing skill. This arrangement should lessen the scoring and creative burden on Evander, too. Head Coach Pat Noonan also gets another real option at forward other than always-injured and since-cut Sergio Santos and 40-year-old Kei Kamara.

Can FCC adjust on the fly?

Late-season roster integration is nothing new around these parts. Last season, striker Nicholas Gioacchini joined on deadline day from Serie A after Aaron Boupendza’s departure. Center backs Chidozie Awaziem and Teenage Hadebe were acquired in July and August, respectively, following the season-ending injuries to Miazga and Nick Hagglund.

In 2023, Boupendza joined in July after Brenner’s exit. Boupendza failed to work out long-term, but he did log five goals in 10 appearances to help the Orange and Blue procure the Supporters’ Shield. The added advantage with Brenner and Marczuk is that both know the league. And Brenner knows the city and Noonan’s system and still has a number of familiar faces (players and coaches alike) to reconnect with.

NYCFC is now FCC’s “bogey team”

The locals failed to muster even a draw Saturday against New York City, which has been the opponent for two of Cincinnati’s worst showings of the season. NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese somehow morphs into 2014 Tim Howard vs. FCC; the goalkeeper has now gone more than 300 consecutive minutes without yielding a goal. Including last season’s defeats in Game 2 and Game 3 of its first-round playoff series, the Orange and Blue are winless in over their past four matches vs. New York City.

The loss dropped FC Cincinnati to two points behind Philadelphia in the East and Supporters’ Shield race. The Garys receive an immediate mulligan opportunity, however, with the Union coming to town Saturday night for a titanic clash.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.