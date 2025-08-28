Olivia Johnson’s Colorful Closet Brings Joy

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Occupation: Content creator and comedy writer/performer

Style: Polished with pops of color

How did you start fashion blogging?

I started my blog in 2012, before the influencer world really existed. It took me a few months to publish my first post—I was super nervous and had my mom take photos in our backyard. It felt awkward at first, but I knew it was what I wanted to do. I’ve left up all my early, cringey posts to show how far I’ve come.

Who is your style icon?

Fran Fine from The Nanny. Her bold, colorful outfits, confidence, and fun personality made every look memorable. She always made an entrance, and her style still holds up.

How has your style evolved over time?

Dressing up boosts my confidence, and having my blog and social media has given me the freedom to experiment more. I love taking risks now, like wearing brooches I’ve collected from my grandma and vintage stores.

What’s your favorite current fashion trend?

I love that color is making a comeback; dopamine dressing is everywhere now, and after so much neutral, it’s refreshing. I need color in my outfits to feel good, even if it’s just a bold lip.

Any advice for developing personal style?

Just experiment and focus on confidence—it’s the key to looking good. Don’t worry about fitting into trends or other people’s expectations.

Who is your dream designer collab?

Carolina Herrera. Wes Gordon’s designs are colorful, feminine, and whimsical, exactly my style.

What’s your favorite fashion decade?

The ’90s—everyone had their own expressive style.

Favorite brand?

Boden. It’s a British brand known for colorful and classic pieces. Stylish, but not fast fashion.