Don’t Throw Away Your Shot To See Hamilton in Cincinnati

Wanna be in the room where it happens? Hamilton, the global sensation and 11-time Tony winner, is returning to the Aronoff Center next week and runs until October 2, and tickets are just $10—if you’re lucky.

Photograph provided by Broadway in Cincinnati

Your best opportunity to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s famous musical is to download the official Hamilton app. At 10 a.m. every Friday through the month of September, a lottery will open with an extremely limited number of tickets. App users will enter the lottery and later get a notification anywhere from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. if they’ve won, after which they have two hours to purchase their tickets. If you’re not much of a gambler, about fifty seats are left for each showing at the Cincinnati Arts site at the time of this article’s writing.

Hamilton will play the Aronoff September 6 to October 6, Tuesday–Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Its hip-hop-infused retelling of America’s founding is the best-selling musical album of all time, and has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards throughout its run.

Tickets for Hamilton start at $59 are currently on sale. Check www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/hamilton-1 for late release seats which may become available on short notice.

In addition, plenty of other Broadway shows—like Anastasia and Moulin Rouge—will be hitting Cincinnati this year; read more about those shows here.

Read the official rules below:

Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final—no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.