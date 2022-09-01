Our Cincinnati Labor Day Weekend Picks

There’s plenty to do in Cincinnati this Labor Day weekend besides fireworks—check out these top picks to spend your long weekend.

All Hallow’s Eve Terror Town Opens

The eerie 19th century town of Bravado comes back from the dead to thrill and delight this weekend. Feast on scary new dining options at Terror Town, sip a cold draft at Long Branch Saloon, munch on sweets from Chocolate Treasures, shop scary gifts and souvenirs, and beware the ghouls and spirits reaching out to grab you in the dark of the haunted trails. Take a sneak peek at the extreme thrills in our video here. Boo!

Sept 2–Nov 5, 1449 Greenbrush Cobb Rd., Williamsburg

1st Annual Cincinnati International Jazz Festival

See celebrated jazz acts and emerging artists on the ICON Festival Stage for the first edition of this Cincinnati jazz fest, including Norman Brown, Alex Bugnon, Avery*Sunshine, Keiko Matsui, Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright, Damien Escobar, Nestor Torres, Maysa, Brian Simpson, Eric Roberson, and Jackiem Joyner.

Sept 2 & 3, ICON Festival Stage, 25 Race St., downtown

4th Annual Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Festival

Artists from around the globe will be inking up this weekend at the Duke Energy Convention Center, including Penny Boy Tattoo and Jennifer Lauri Brows from Italy, and Lukas Smyku from Poland. Plus, learn about tattoo history with Dana Brunson, meet Ink Master alumni, and more.

Sept 2–4, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

HOMEARAMA Begins

The 59th HOMEARAMA arrives at ChimneyRidge in Loveland this weekend, where you can tour six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes in a variety of styles.

Sept 3–18, 10377 Butterworth Rd., Loveland

PHOTOGRAPH BY JRD PHOTOGRAPHY

Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens

Fairytales come to life in Waynesville at this Medieval town filled with unique characters, more than 130 merchants, live performances, jousting, and, of course, massive turkey legs.

Sept 3–Oct 30, 10542 OH-73, Waynesville

Photograph by iamSK via stock.adobe.com

28th Rubber Duck Regatta

Buy a duck, feed a child. The Rubber Duck Regatta will fill the Ohio River this weekend to support the Freestore Foodbank. Call (513) 929-DUCK to order a duck to help hungry kids, or click here to make a donation.

Sept 4, Ohio Riverfront, downtown

Photo: Shutterstock, Copyright: Doug Lemke

Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks at RiverFest

This annual tradition since 1977 is back again to celebrate the end of summer. The party starts along the downtown riverfront at noon and features live music, family fun, and a bevuy of local food. Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks caps off the night with a spectacular show at 9 p.m. Pro-tip: Some of the best spots to view the fireworks are on the Kentucky side. Just sayin’.

Sept 4, event starts at noon, fireworks at 9 pm, Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, downtown