Cristian Pietoso Celebrates 30 Years of Nicola’s

Illustration by Jonny Ruzzo

When he arrived in the states from Florence, Italy, 22 years ago to help his father, Nicola Pietoso, run his upscale Italian restaurant at the corner of Liberty and Sycamore streets in Pendleton, Cristian Pietoso says he had one dream: carve out a spot for Nicola’s on the culinary map. “But, truthfully, my dad already had done that,” he says. We recently talked to the chef/owner about celebrating 30 years in business, what the purchase of the Nicola’s building means for the brand, and what comes next.

You recently scrapped the idea of moving Nicola’s downtown. Why did you decide to stay in Pendleton?

Pendleton has been home to Nicola’s for nearly 30 years. This neighborhood has grown with us, and we’ve grown alongside it. Staying here allows us to honor our history while continuing to invest in the community that has supported us for decades.

What led you to purchasing the Nicola’s building?

Purchasing the building was about long-term vision and stability. When the opportunity presented itself, we knew it was the right move. Owning the space allows us to protect Nicola’s future, invest in improvements, preserve what makes the restaurant special, and continue building for the next 30 years.

Do you have any upgrades planned for the building now that you own it?

We’re currently in the planning phase. We’re working with the same contractor who fully gutted and expanded our kitchen in 2013 to assess the building’s needs and opportunities. It’s a work in progress, but we’re being thoughtful and intentional about the next steps.

Do you have any specials coming up for the anniversary?

Our 30th anniversary is April 15, 2026 (exactly 30 years to the day) and we’re planning something special not just for that date, but for the entire month. Over the years, certain dishes and wines have become part of Nicola’s identity. We’re celebrating those favorites while introducing something exciting for our guests throughout April. It’s a milestone worth honoring in a meaningful way.

What’s it feel like to be a part of such a long-lasting culinary legacy?

When I moved to Cincinnati from Italy in 2004, my goal was simple: Put Nicola’s on the map. I didn’t know if that meant a Cincinnati map, an Ohio map, or something bigger. I just knew we had to do great work every day. Thirty years later, the fact that we’re still here is a testament to our guests and our team. It’s difficult for restaurants to survive, let alone thrive, for three decades. Being part of that legacy is an honor, and it also raises the bar. We have to continue earning it every day.

What advice do you have for chefs/restaurant owners who are hoping to get to where you are?

Focus on your people, both the team you work with and the guests you serve. At the end of the day, they are the foundation of your business. Understand your revenue, watch your costs carefully, and build a strong financial base from the beginning. This industry is challenging, and margins are tight. You have to be disciplined, attentive, and always aware of where your business stands. But above all, take care of your people.

Nicola’s, 1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton, (513) 721-6200