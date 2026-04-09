Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 10-12

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I hope the Easter/Passover/April Fools weekend didn’t wear you out, because there’s just too much cool stuff happening around the city this weekend. Here are just a few options.

Party Source 100th Day Soiree

The Party Source is helping you celebrate the 100th day of 2026 with free booze samples. This soiree will be even bigger than sampling nights past with both the Merchants Club and New Riff Distilling joining in with complimentary sips. You must be at least 21 to participate and admission is free. Fri, Apr 10, 5-8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

Josh Gondelman Stand-Up

Comedian, author, and producer Josh Gondelman will be performing four stand-up sets over two nights at the Commonwealth Comedy Club. Gondelman is best known for being a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and for his Emmy-winning work on Last Week Tonight. Tickets are $22.17. Fri, Apr 10-Sat, Apr 11, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Cincinnati Ballet Director’s Vision: Liberty in Motion

In recognition of the country’s 250th birthday, Cincinnati Ballet is presenting a triple bill of prominent works in the American ballet canon—The Times Are Racing by Justin Peck, First Impulse by Claudia Schreier, and George Balanchine’s Serenade. Tickets start at $26. Fri, Apr 10-Sun, Apr 12, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Kevin James Thornton & Friends Present Beth Stelling

Comedy sensation and Shamala Hamala owner Kevin James Thornton is kicking off a new comedy and conversation series at Memorial Hall showcasing local and regional talent along with a national headliner. For the first show, the headliner is comedian, writer, and actress Beth Stelling. Tickets start at $34. Fri, Apr 10, 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Imago Market in the Woods

At the second annual Imago Market in the Woods, 25 local artisan vendors will be set up inside the nature preserve alongside a secondhand yard sale, and the El Cardenal Taquería food truck. All funds raised from the yard sale will go to fund Imago’s environmental education and nature preservation initiatives. Sat, Apr 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Purrfect Day Puppy Shower

NKY’s favorite cat café is making sure shelter dogs get some love too at the annual Puppy Shower. If you donate $10, you’ll get 30 minutes of cuddle time in the courtyard with adoptable pups from the League for Animal Welfare and the Stray Animal Adoption Program. All proceeds will go to the shelter partners. Sat, Apr 11-Sun, Apr 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W. Eighth St., Covington

Masters Celebration at Rhinegeist

Rhinegeist Brewery is making televised golf more exciting with a taproom watch party of the Masters Tournament. There’ll be themed drinks, mini putting greens, $4 pimento cheese sandwiches, and Greenies Mobile Golf Simulator will be hosting two “Closest to the Pin” competitions from 4-7 p.m. First place will receive golf balls, tees, a towel, and a Rhinegeist driver head cover. Sat, Apr 11, noon-midnight, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

What’s the 411 Scavenger Hunt in Northern OTR

In this neighborhood-wide photo scavenger hunt, you’ll follow a clue-laden map through North OTR snapping pics of mystery items in pursuit of a $25 gift card. The trail begins at Northern Row (this is where you’ll check in and get your map) and ends at Sam Adams Taproom (where you’ll receive your prize if you successfully completed the hunt). Participants can register online for free. Sat, Apr 11, 1-5 p.m., Northern Row Brewery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Experience the Culture: Tour of Africa

The first annual Afromeals Foundation fundraiser will take place in the new Cincinnati Public Radio Station and feature an evening of authentic African entertainment, vendors, food by Afromeals, raffles, silent auctions, and more. All proceeds and funds raised will go toward the foundation’s efforts to fight food insecurity in low-income communities. Tickets are $51.50. Sat, Apr 11, 6 p.m., Cincinnati Public Radio, 2117 Dana Ave., Evanston

Reds Family Discount Day

The first Cincinnati Reds Family Discount Day of the season will be on Sunday as the Redlegs take on the Los Angeles Angels. Groups can get a discount to this game when they purchase up to three half-price tickets with the purchase of one full-price ticket online. This deal can only be applied online in advance. Sun, Apr 12, 1:40 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown