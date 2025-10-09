Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 10-12

Embed from Getty Images

Things are starting to look a little spooky around Cincy, and I’m not just talking about the Bengals quarterback room (thank you, I’ll be here all week). As temperatures and leaves start dropping, it’s time to get into the swing of fall activities. If you want a more comprehensive list of Halloween-specific events, we have you covered, but here is where you’ll find some of this weekend’s highlights.

Ohio River Roots Festival

This festival celebrates the city’s riverboat history with five days of music, food, culture, and cruises. Festivities will take place on both sides of the river including the four free music stages, local food and bourbon vendors, speaker series, river cleanup, art showcase, and the many different riverboat cruises and races. Plus, the Purple People Bridge will be transformed into an artisan marketplace for the weekend. Check the official website for the schedule and map. Wed, Oct 8-Sun, Oct 12, various

De La Dance Presents: Frankenstein

This professional ballet company is opening its 18th season with an adaptation of Frankenstein, The Modern Prometheus. The ballet first debuted in 2024 with original choreography by co-artistic director Mario de la Nuez and is returning for 2025 by popular demand. Tickets start at $31.40. Thurs, Oct 9-Sun, Oct 12, Anderson Center Theater, 7850 Five Mile Rd., Anderson Twp.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence

Cincinnati’s Urban Native Collective will be observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a four-day celebration featuring art, speakers, food, and cultural performances. On Friday there will be a gallery opening and party at the CAC, a speaker series will take place at the Aronoff on Saturday, a traditional basket weaving workshop will be held on Sunday, and the big Indigenous Peoples’ Day Feast will commence at Hoffner Park on Monday. Check the official website for schedule and location details. Fri, Oct 10-Mon, Oct 13, various

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition Opening Weekend

After years of rebuilding and updating the Emery, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is finally debuting in its new home with a production of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. The production will run through Oct 26 with accessible performances, school performances, and matinées. Tickets and subscription packages can be purchased here. Fri, Oct 10-Sun, Oct 12, The Emery Theatre, 1112 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincy Vintage Fest

Cincinnati’s first vintage festival hosted by Mom Waste Vintage will feature 40 vendors offering clothing, art, records, books, jewelry, and more. There will be two floors of sellers including local favorites like Disco Tits Vintage, Generations Vintage, and Down to Mars Vintage. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Sat, Oct 11, noon-5 p.m., Heart of Northside, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Northside

HallZOOween Opening Weekend

Get in costume and head to the zoo for trick-or-treating, special animal enrichment, magic shows, fall snacks, Fiona hide-and-seek, and more. All activities are free with admission, but it’s requested that treat bags are brought from home. Don’t forget to check out the Zoo’s sustainable candy guide for buying Halloween treats. Sat, Oct 11-Sun, Oct 12, noon-5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Hispanic Heritage Month Tasting Tour

Findlay Market is highlighting its Hispanic and Latin-owned businesses with a tasting tour that includes stops at places like The Arepa Place, Mama Lo Hizo, and Sabor Alaniz. Tickets are $35 and cover all samples. Sat, Oct 11, 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Northside Copycat Tour 2025: Show Us Your Kitties

Cincinnati’s first ever cat tour will take place in Northside. Participants will get a guided walking tour featuring the cats of the neighborhood whether on the streets, in windows, in bubble backpacks, or in cute Halloween costumes. If you’re a cat owner along the route from 4210 Dane Ave. to Northside Yacht Club, you can sign up to be a tour stop for free. Registration to walk is also free, but additional donations go to Cincinnati Animal Care. Sat, Oct 11, 3-6 p.m., CAC Kitty City Shelter, 4210 Dane Ave., Northside

Nightmare on Gay Street: Orbiting OTR Intergalactic Bar Crawl

For the second annual Midwestern Lesbian Halloween bar crawl, things are getting extraterrestrial with stops at Mecca, Homemakers, Pins, MOTR Pub, Liberty’s Bar & Bottle, and Alice. Tickets to the trek around OTR are $15 and include access to bar specials, a limited edition Midwestern Lesbian carabiner, and an exclusive Nightmare on Gay Street sticker pack. Check in is 5-7 p.m. at Mecca and there will be a free afterparty at Alice. Sat, Oct 11, 5 p.m., Over-the-Rhine

T-Pain Concert

The TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain tour will be stopping at MegaCorp on Saturday. T-Pain, best known for songs like “Buy U a Drank,” “Bartender,” “Hey Baby,” and his recent foray into the live-streaming world, will be joined by supporting acts EARTHGANG and Armani White. Tickets start at $85. Sat, Oct 11, 8 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport