Northside Hosts Cincinnati’s First Vintage Festival

Photograph by Noel via Adobe Stock

Cincinnati’s first vintage festival is coming to Northside on Oct 11. Cincy Vintage Fest, hosted by Mom Waste Vintage owner Emily Maiorana and her husband Brian McCabe, will feature 40 vendors offering clothing, art, records, books, jewelry, and more.

The festival will take place at the Heart of Northside and feature two floors of sellers including local favorites like Disco Tits Vintage, Generations Vintage, and Down to Mars Vintage. In addition to antique finds, attendees can grab baked goods from Sugar High Vegan bakery.

“Finding people to do this event was beyond easy, we filled up the event within two days of posting [on Instagram],” says McCabe. “We had so many applications, we were turning people away. There was just such a want for this in the area.”

“There’s so many good stores here, and there’s so many good people just selling around town,” McCabe explains. “Sometimes you just can’t afford a storefront, and this is a good way to promote these small businesses.”

“We met a lot of people that sell vintage and made friends in that business, we really just wanted to bring this vintage selling community, to Cincinnati and have a Cincinnati focused event,” says Maiorana.

For the couple, vintage selling is a lot more than networking and building community—it’s about practicing sustainable habits. “I think it’s important to talk about the sustainability, vintage clothing, all of these clothes are being saved from going into landfills,” says McCabe. “Emily and I’s big thing is like saving treasures from being destroyed, we just love old stuff.”

They are hoping the event can foster connections among other vintage sellers and the Northside community. “You get to network, you get to meet people. And everyone’s really supportive too, in the vintage selling community, because everyone is a small business, doing a lot of hard work all by themselves, really hustling and being very supportive of each other,” says Maiorana.

Cincy Vintage Fest is Sat, Oct 11 from 11-5 p.m. at The Heart of Northside. Tickets are five dollars and can be purchased at the door.