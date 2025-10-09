Kate Zaidan on Expanding Her Store’s Reach and Menu

Illustration by Mike Dougherty

What inspired you to open this place?

There were things I wanted to do that our [current] space doesn’t allow. I wanted a place where you could experience the full breadth of what we offer. It’ll be a restaurant but I’ve been calling it a “concept” because it’s a unique blend of retail and restaurant.

Tell us more about the concept.

When designing the space, I’ve been thinking about the Mediterranean ethos of a welcoming place. It will be somewhere you can set up and work like a coffee shop, or have a more formal sit-down meal. A place for birthday parties and celebrations, and a quick lunch. We’ll also have opportunities to try, for example, some of our hot sauces at a tasting bar.

What excites you about the menu?

In a lot of ways, it’s a reflection of my and my sister’s experience of being second-generation immigrants. We want to make Lebanese really accessible. There’s a dish in Lebanon that we’re turning into sandwich form with a grilled roll, Lebanese meatballs, French fries, red pepper and tomato sauce. Another I’m excited to showcase is a dish called fatteh, a layered chickpea and yogurt dish with pita chips on the bottom, and drizzled with butter.

How would you describe the vibe?

Elegant but quick. It’s not going to be a traditional fine-dining restaurant. It’ll be counter service but with real plates and beautiful tableware. I’m calling it a love letter to Mediterranean food. By that, I mean Pan Mediterranean. It might seasonally rotate from Persian or Afghani—really tapping into unsung types of cuisine.