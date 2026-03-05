Cincinnati Weekend Picks March 6-8

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati International Wine Fesival

Festival season has arrived in full force. While you could spend the weekend exploring all Bockfest has to offer, there are plenty more events and activities all over the city. Here are just a few to choose from.

Bonded Spirit Bluegrass Festival

Enjoy two evenings of bluegrass and bourbon at a music festival showcasing local acts on Friday and national acts on Saturday. Tickets for the Friday concert featuring Slippery Creek, Johnny Estep & Lonesome Blend, Union Town Bluegrass, and Tidalwave Road are free and can be procured from any bar on the B-Line. Tickets to the Saturday show with Bourbon Revival, The Dan Tyminski Band, and The SteelDrivers are $90. You must be at least 21 to attend. Fri, Mar 6-Sat, Mar 7, Smoke Justis, 302 Court St., Covington

Bockfest Parade

Bockfest-ivities kick off with the iconic parade, stepping off from Arnold’s Bar & Grill at 6 p.m., heading down Sycamore and Main, then concluding at E. Liberty. Originality and creativity are always on display in the parade with plenty of German Renaissance gear, monk robes, goats, beer, beer-bands, Sausage Queens, and other unique takes on the theme. This year’s Grand Marshal is celebrity mixologist Molly Wellmann. Fri, Mar 6, 6 p.m., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati International Wine Festival

Hundreds of wines from all over the world will be uncorked for the Cincinnati Wine Festival Grand Tastings, now back at the First Financial Center. For $95, you’ll get a souvenir wine glass, tasting floor access, light bites, info sessions, and “The Slam”—a new sommelier competition with interactive audience tasting. You must be at least 21 to attend and designated driver tickets are available. Fri, Mar 6, 7-9:30 p.m.; Sat, Mar 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m. or 6:30-9 p.m., First Financial Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Loveland Frogman Festival

The annual celebration of Cincinnati’s favorite amphibious cryptid returns for a fourth year of art, storytelling, cryptozoology, and froggy fun. Over 60 unique vendors will be set up in the Oasis Conference Center ballroom alongside special exhibits, guest lecturers, book signings, film screenings, and the famous indoor frog parade at noon led by the Pied Piper of Loveland. Tickets are $18.99 or free for kids 12 and under. Sat, Mar 7, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oasis Conference Center, 902 Loveland-Miamiville Rd., Loveland

CORA Bike & Trail Expo 2026

Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance is getting you ready for spring with over 60 biking and outdoor exhibitors. In addition to beloved bike shops like Montgomery Cyclery, Reser Bicycle Outfitters, and Queen City Wheels, Adventure Vehicles and local nature organizations like Mill Creek Alliance and the Buckeye Trail Association will be in attendance. The event is family-friendly and free to enter. Sat, Mar 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

10th Annual Rock ‘N ‘Revival for the Cure

Some of the best local bands and musicians are coming together at Southgate House Revival for an all-day concert benefitting the John & Julie Cancer Foundation. Tickets are $31.23 and all ages are welcome. One dollar from every Rhinegeist beer sold at the event will also be donated to the JJCF. Sat, Mar 7, 2 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Cincinnati Cyclones Pucks N Pups Night

Pups are welcome at the game against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday. Dog tickets must be purchased here for $21.46 and don’t worry—human admission is included. If you want to share a delicious meaty treat with your pooch, hot dogs will only be two dollars each, but make it back to your seat by halftime to catch the iconic weiner dog race on ice. Sat, Mar 7, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Bockfest Luau

Close out the weekend and usher in warmer weather at the Bockfest Luau where German beers meet island vibes. Partygoers will be lei’d at the door and treated to music by Steel Drum Dave, barbecue from Lucius Q, a tie-dye station, and luau games. Tropical attire is encouraged. Sun, Mar 8, 3-7 p.m., Rosedale OTR, 208 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati DJ Awards

The Queen City’s best DJs will be recognized at this year’s award ceremony presented by Casual Socialite. Disc Jockeys of all kinds will be celebrated—from electronic DJs to wedding DJs to radio DJs to Latin DJs and everything in-between. At intermission you’ll have the chance to get up and dance with a special guest performance. Sun, Mar 8, 7 p.m.-midnight, Shiners on the Levee, One Levee Way, #1118, Newport