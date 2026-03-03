Loveland Hosts Fourth Annual Frogman Festival

Photograph courtesy Loveland Frogman Festival

The Oasis Conference Center will host the fourth annual Frogman Festival on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This year, cryptid activities will also take place around the area and throughout the weekend to bring the celebration of The Loveland Frogman to more people.

First put on in 2023 at the Great Wolf Lodge, the convention gives artists, creators, authors, and small vendors the opportunity to share their work that is inspired by cryptid lore and otherworldly themes.

“The Frogman is a cryptid that became a local legend after Loveland police officers encountered the creature in 1972,” says Jeff Craig, the founder and director of the Frogman Festival. “As the festival continues to draw a good crowd, it is hoped that this will be a regular regional tradition where festival goers return each year.”

Photograph courtesy Loveland Frogman Festival

With the first weekend of March approaching, Craig’s goal is to gain more community support to celebrate all things related to Frogman.

There will be film screenings throughout the weekend including a documentary on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Oasis Conference Center and a double-feature showing Frogman and Frogman Returns at RJ Cinema in Milford on March 8.

Since 2005, Craig has been a vendor at many cryptid, paranormal, and UFO events. Over time, he has developed close friendships with other vendors, artists, speakers, and collaborators. His 20 years of experience with past events became his “playbook” for creating the Frogman Festival in Cincinnati.

Some artists may “crochet and have Frogman crocheted purses” that they create, or they might “draw their interpretation of Frogman using anything from pen/ink to watercolor to computer-assisted graphics”.

Craig is looking also forward to seeing those dressed in their best frog costume to take part in the indoor parade led by the Pied Piper of Loveland. “Everyone is welcome to join and are encouraged to dress up in a frog costume, cosplay, or in anything that they are inspired to wear.”

Photograph courtesy Loveland Frogman Festival

James Willis, founder of Ghosts of Ohio and author of Weird Ohio, will be one of the first speakers at the event and continues to return each year to share his research and knowledge about Frogman and other uncanny stories in Ohio.

Other guests include inruitive reader Francine Haydon, musician Aaron Crary, and Ohio Park Ranger Erin Shaw. “I try to bring a variety of backgrounds with the speakers, some local, some from other areas, men and women, younger and older, new to the scene as well as established veterans,” says Craig.

“The event is not out to prove anything, but to gather together and share the many ways people interpret the Frogman through art, music, storytelling and writing.”

Tickets for the screenings as well as the festival are available in advance at frogmanfestival.org or tickets may be purchased at the door.