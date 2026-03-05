Best Restaurants No. 4: Nolia Kitchen

Photograph by Catherine Grace

As the name suggests, Executive Chef and Owner Jeffery Harris’s restaurant is all about the kitchen. Food prep is up front, in the open, and the entire team moves through the space like it’s home. They’re comfortable. They want you to be comfortable, too.

Nolia nails the often-intended and rarely successful “refined casual” atmosphere. Maybe it’s the southern charm Harris can’t quite shake from his boots, or maybe it’s pure, unpretentious confidence. The plating is elegant and thoughtful without extravagance. The servers wear branded T-shirts and sweatshirts instead of formal attire. All of this comes wrapped in exposed wood, bare brick, and muted tones of green. It’s downright cozy.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

The food is creative and nourishing. Intentional or not, there are few menus that can claim to be entirely gluten-free. Nolia’s autumn 2025 menu, however, made it feel almost accidental. It was like Harris put together the season’s menu and got too excited experimenting with turnips, grits, and squash to give plain old wheat the time of day. Without the note on the menu—along with a list of local providers—you might not even notice.

That isn’t to say Nolia is above carbs. On the contrary, the skillet cornbread is the restaurant’s darling, and servers only fail to recommend it when they’re asleep. It’s a decadent experience, arriving hot from the oven with a ridiculously large scoop of butter whipped with Steen’s Cane Syrup left to melt on top. The center is lushly textured, and the edges are perfectly crisp.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Every night, the cut of lamb and type of fish on the menu are subject to change. This keeps things literally and figuratively fresh, and the servers are prepared to guide you through each night’s options with a foodie’s heart and a chef’s eye. They’ll also help you choose the best hot sauce for your meal.

The little hot sauce bottles (and their contents) tip Nolia from a great spot to a real delight. There are a few options, all made from scratch, and only one will have you fanning yourself like a sinner in church.

1405 Clay St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 384-3597, noliakitchen.com