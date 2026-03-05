Antique Meets Luxury in Over-the-Rhine Property

Photographs courtesy Team Herr Real Estate

Address: 1302 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Price: $895,000

Every home has a touch of history, but 1302 Main St. offers a truly restored piece of Over-the-Rhine architecture. The house was built in the 1850s, serving as a bank and later, a church, before being thoughtfully converted into a residential home. “The craftsmanship, original architectural details, and impressive scale tell a story you truly feel once you walk through the space,” says real estate agent Ingrid Correia Williams, who listed the property alongside Heather Herr.

The property is a rare mix of modern amenities with historic architecture, featuring an expansive rooftop deck, a private elevator, and a one-car attached garage—“amenities that are exceptionally uncommon in Over-the-Rhine,” Williams says. But that’s not all: the house is full of historical details offset by modern comforts. Case in point: The living room features a functioning gas fireplace accented with beautifully detailed Rookwood pottery tiles.

Nearby properties are smaller condos or partial renovations, but this residence delivers an actual single-family living experience with preserved historic details, Williams says. “From a value perspective, it presents a rare opportunity to own a substantial landmark home in a premier location.”

Home buyers looking for walkability, culture, and an active urban lifestyle will also love this house. Located in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, the property offers immediate access to award-winning restaurants, local breweries, boutique shopping, and cultural destinations, all within a few blocks, Williams says.

“The home is just steps from Ziegler Park and the Ziegler Pool, offering green space, community programming, and outdoor recreation right outside the front door.” Washington Park and Findlay Market are also nearby, and “the Cincinnati streetcar offers effortless access to downtown, The Banks, and major employment centers, making daily commuting and entertainment seamless,” Williams says.