Your Guide to Bockfest 2026

Cincinnati’s annual celebration of Bock Beer, local brewing heritage, and the arrival of spring returns this weekend with more activities and venues than ever. The options seem endless and overwhelming but hopefully with the help of this guide (and the official Bockfest app), you’ll be able to make the most out of the festivities.

Bockfest Halls

These bars are considered the home bases for Bockfest activity. They’re all free to enter and will be offering special drink and food deals, activities, and live entertainment. Check the official schedule to find other participating venues.

Big Events

Bockfest Parade

Festivities kick off with the iconic parade, stepping off from Arnold’s at 6 p.m., heading down Sycamore and Main, then concluding at E. Liberty. Originality and creativity are always on display in the parade with plenty of German Renaissance gear, monk robes, goats, beer, beer-bands, Sausage Queens, and other unique takes on the theme. This year’s Grand Marshal is celebrity mixologist Molly Wellmann. Fri, Mar 6, 6 p.m., Over-the-Rhine

Cry Baby Goat Calling Competition

For the second year, you can compete in the official goat calling contest hosted by Those German Guys at Moerlein. Each contestant gets 30-60 seconds to give their best bleats complete with costumes and props in order to take home the $200 gift card and inaugural Cry Baby Goat Calling Championship belt. Goat calls will be judged on accuracy, creativity, enthusiasm, and crowd reaction. You can sign up here. Fri, Mar 6, 8-10 p.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Bockfest 5K

If you want to get a workout in before spending the weekend drunk on beer, the Bockfest 5K will give you a chance to take a scenic jog around The Banks on Saturday morning. Registration for the race—which is the first of the 2026 TQL Beer Series—is $50.14 and includes a shirt, a medal (that doubles as a bottle opener), two drink tickets, and a cheese coney. Sat, Mar 7, 10 a.m., The Banks, downtown

Bockfest Brewery Tour

One of the special history tours being offered this year by the Brewing Heritage Trail will be focused on historical breweries. Participants will get to visit parts of Sohn Brewery that are closed to the public, go behind the scenes at Cincinnati Beverage Company to learn about the brewing process, taste bock beer, and more. Tickets are $33 and you must be at least 21 to go. Check the official website for tour times. Sat, Mar 7-Sun, Mar 8, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Bockfest Pub Crawl Tour

The other special history tour being offered this year by the Brewing Heritage Trail will focus on the history of several popular bars in OTR alongside beer sampling. Participants will start at Rhinegeist and make stops at Mellotone Beer Project, The Lackman, the Porch bar at Washington Park, and Sam Adams Taproom all while learning about architectural history, the prohibition-era saloon scene, modern brewing innovations, and more. Tickets are $49 and you must be at least 21 to go. Sat, Mar 7-Sun, Mar 8, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Sausage Queen Finals

After a month of competition, this year’s Sausage Queen will be crowned at the final pageant at Rhinegeist. The six remaining gender-neutral Princesses will be showcasing their talents, personalities, and sausage-presenting skills in hopes of taking home the meaty crown. Sat, Mar 7, 7 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pretzel Prince and Princess Parade

For the first time, there will be a family-friendly kids competition at the ‘Fest, sponsored by Servatii. Kids ages 5-10 will be dressed in German-inspired and pretzel-themed costumes, asked why they should be crowned Pretzel Prince/Princess, and judged based on enthusiasm and creativity. The winners will receive gift cards, swag, pretzel crowns, and an invitation to walk in the 2027 Bockfest Parade. Sun, Mar 8, noon-1 p.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Other Goat-ed Activities

Bockfest Beer Experience

Beers from all participating Bockfest breweries as well as the Bockfest Brewing Competition champions will be available to taste at Moerlein’s Beer Experience. The $30 tasting includes 10 bock beer sample tickets plus a soft drink and the $45 tasting includes everything from before plus a commemorative ceramic bier stein and a Mug Club membership. Fri, Mar 6-Sun, Mar 8, Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Goat Petting Zoo

For those who wish to snuggle up with the symbol of Bockfest, Washington Park will have a petting zoo with goats from Gorman Heritage Farm. The Porch bar will also be open as a participating festival venue. Sat, Mar 7-Sun, Mar 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Rosedale Goat Yoga

Get a festive taste of Rosedale’s iconic Goat Yoga sessions for Bockfest with Yogoat Cincinnati. Registration is $30 and includes the 45-minute yoga class with baby goats and your choice of a post-workout mimosa or bock beer. Participants must be at least 21 and bring their own yoga mats. Sat, Mar 7-Sun, Mar 8, 11 a.m., Rosedale OTR, 208 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Bockfest Tasting Tour

Findlay Market is throwing a Bockfest-themed tasting tour with exclusive bites including Kielbasa Sauerkraut Pierogi from Babushka Pierogi, Soft Pretzels from Blue Oven Bakery, Smoked Sausage with Beer Cheese from Eli’s BBQ, Rhined Beer Cheese and Crostini from The Rhined, and Bock Beer from Jane’s. Tickets are $35. Sat, Mar 7, 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Weiner Dog Fashion Show

If your dachshund is a fashionista, let it strut its stuff at Northern Row’s First Annual Bockfest Weiner Dog Fashion Show. The best-dressed pup (and its owner) will take home a prize. Weiners must be registered by 2:30 p.m. in the taproom. Sat, Mar 7, 3 p.m., Northern Row Brewery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Meat Monk’s Meat Raffle

At the inaugural Meat Monk’s Meat Raffle, Andrew and Matthew Maloney (your Meat Monks for the evening) will be raffling off prime cuts of meat every 10 minutes to benefit the Brewing Heritage Trail. Tickets are one dollar each and you must be present to win. Sat, Mar 7, 4-6:30 p.m., Northern Row Brewery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Bockfest x Binski’s Meat Raffle

This meat raffle may be hosted by Binski’s, but it’s not at Binski’s. Head to Mellotone Beer Project for a Bockfest-style meat raffle for a good cause. Proceeds go to Ignite Peace, a local organization bringing together Cincinnatians from all walks of life to promote anti-racism, nonviolence, criminal justice reform, and immigrant rights. Sat, Mar 7, 5-8 p.m., Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Bockfest Stein-Hoisting Competition

Prove you’re the GOAT of beer-holding at the Second Annual Bockfest Stein-Hoist, emceed by Bengal Jim. Registration is $10 and includes a 25-oz bock beer of your choice—only 30 spots are available so sign up as soon as possible. The winner will receive a $100 Rosedale gift card and a trophy. Sat, Mar 7, 6:30 p.m., Rosedale OTR, 208 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Rhinegeist Goat Yoga

Want even more Goat Yoga? Rhinegiest will also be offering classes in two morning sessions featuring cuddly kids from GoatCountry. Tickets are $25. Sun, Mar 8, 10-10:30 a.m. or 11-11:30 a.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The ‘Nati Know-It-All Trivia: BOCK to the Future

It’s the first time ever that Arnold’s will be open on Bockfest Sunday. To celebrate, the bar will be serving a special Bockfest brunch and throwing a trivia competition hosted by Steve Groh and Joseph “Puck” McNay with special guest Court of Common Pleas Judge Chris Wagner. Questions will be themed around Cincinnati and Bockfest history and winners will recieve prizes. Sun, Mar 8, 1-3 p.m., Arnold’s Bar and Grill, 210 E. Eighth St., downtown

Bockfest 0.05k Fun “Run”

This fun “run” is pretty much the opposite of the Bockfest 5K—in this “race” traverse the 164-foot “course” to glory (a medal, limited edition shirt, and beer.) Proceeds benefit the Brewing Heritage Trail. Sun, Mar 8, 2 p.m., Northern Row Brewery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Bockfest Luau

Close out the weekend and usher in warmer weather at the Bockfest Luau where German beers meet island vibes. Partygoers will be lei’d at the door and treated to music by Steel Drum Dave, barbecue from Lucius Q, a tie-dye station, and luau games. Tropical attire is encouraged. Sun, Mar 8, 3-7 p.m., Rosedale OTR, 208 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine