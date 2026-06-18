Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 19-21

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Festival season is officially in full swing, so if your weekend isn’t already full of Pride, Juneteenth, or Father’s Day events, make sure you get out to at least one of the city’s many celebrations.

Findlay Market Juneteenth Weekend

Juneteenth festivities start Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a panel and group discussion with local Black community leaders and business owners. On Saturday 2-3:30 p.m., there will be a Juneteenth Tasting Tour where for $35 you’ll get samples from five different Black-owned businesses in the Market. Finally, Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. is the Juneteenth Jubilee where all Black-owned businesses in the Market will be highlighted and offering exclusive samples—Jubilee sample tickets are 8 for $20 or 18 for $40. Fri, June 19-Sun, June 21, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Soccer Celebration at Fountain Square

FCC is taking over Fountain Square and turning it into the ultimate World Cup viewing experience. Matches will be played on the jumbo screen alongside live music and entertainment, special food and drink options, exclusive FCC Summer of Soccer merch, and other giveaways and fan experiences. Fri, June 19, noon-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

WestFest 2026

This West Side street festival is a three-day celebration of beer and live music. Attendees will get to enjoy local bands, performance from MadCap Puppets, a live wedding, and even a pickle eating contest. Beer tokens are $7, souvenir mugs are $5, and all mug proceeds benefit the Cheviot Community Foundation. Admission for adults is $5 with ID and kids 18 and younger are free. Fri, June 19-Sun, June 21, Harrison Ave. & Glenmore Ave., Cheviot

Savannah Bananas

Banana Ball is back at Great American Ball Park and this time, the Bananas are taking on the Indianapolis Clowns. Tickets for the wacky high-octane showcase games are highly limited, so snag some while you still can and expect plenty of gags, stunts, and potentially some surprise guests. Both official and resale tickets start at around $75 each. Fri, June 19-Sun, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Cincinnati Food Truck Association Festival

The city’s biggest food truck festival is back for the 12th year with over 50 trucks to try out, and a full day of live music. The event is free to attend and CFTA will also be raising money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Sat, June 20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Summit Park, 4393 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

39th Annual Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival

What began as a neighborhood festival in 1988 has now become one of Cincinnati’s biggest Juneteenth events. Located in Eden Park, this free two-day festival will feature live music and entertainment on two different stages, food vendors, cultural performances, historical reenactments, educational exhibits, horseback riding, and more. On June 21, a Father’s Day concert at the Seasongood Pavilion will bring people together through music, praise, and fellowship. Sat, June 20-Sun, June 21, Eden Park, 950 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Cincinnati Barbarians at Rhinegeist

The city’s own live armored full-contact combat group will be fighting at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Rhinegeist taproom. The showcase melees are free to watch and open to the public. Sat, June 20, 2 p.m. & 5 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Mt. Adams Pride Bar Crawl

“Drag Me Up the Hill” is taking over Mt. Adams. Check in from 2-4 p.m. at Hi-Fi Cincy and enjoy pride gear, games, raffle prizes, and exclusive food and drink specials at 12 different businesses in the neighborhood. At 8 p.m., raffle winners will be drawn at Flora and Flair. Fri, June 20, 2-9 p.m., Mt. Adams

Tusculum Street Fest

Columbia-Tusculum’s annual fundraising festival is back with local food, craft beer, kids activities, a vendor market, face painting, magic, performances by The Foles and The Taste of Emo, and more. Proceeds benefit local schools, beautification initiatives, and other community groups. Sat, June 20, 3-10 p.m., Eastern Ave. between Tennyson St. & Carrel St., Columbia-Tusculum

Gutierrez Deli Farewell Block Party

This Mexican deli is saying goodbye to the neighborhood before closing with one last fiesta. Loyal customers are invited to enjoy a traditional carne asada cookout as well as live Mexican music by Chapines Musical, games, raffles, and more. Sun, June 21, Gutierrez Deli, 1131 Lee St., Covington