Your 2026 Cincinnati Pride Month Calendar

Photograph courtesy NKY Pride Center

We say it every year, but it unfortunately stays true. It’s more important than ever to express our pride, celebrate our identities, and fight for who we are. When facing oppression on both a social and legal level, one of the strongest methods of fighting back is experiencing the joy that people so desperately want to erase from the LGBTQIA+ community. Pride started as a protest and becomes more of one with each year in recent memory. Here are some events where you can celebrate your Pride around the Queen City. If any events are missing, contact us and we’ll add them to the list.

All Ages

Art After Dark: Queer Art Fest

The Cincinnati Art Museum is kicking off Pride season with an event celebrating local queer artists. This AAD will feature an artisan vendor market, drag performers, trivia, music from DJ Syimone, food from carl’s Deli, and the usual tours, open galleries, and cash bars. Admission is free. Fri, May 29, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Reds Pride Night

At this year’s Pride Night, attendees who purchase a Pride ticket will get to watch the City Connect game against the Braves from a special section and receive an exclusive Reds Pride crossbody bag while supplies last. Plus, $7 from every event ticket sold will benefit Cincinnati Pride. Fri, May 29, 6:40 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus: Loud, Proud, and Not Backing Down

The Cincinnati Men’s Chorus is celebrating its 35th season with a concert centered around resilience, unity, love, and Pride. Tickets start at $14. Sat, May 30-Sun, May 31, 2 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pride Brady Block Party

CSO’s fourth annual Pride block party returns, this time with special guest vocalist and Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor. This free outdoor concert will also feature performances by Phaedra Phaded, Johnny Justice, Quasi Powell, Anita Spritzer, and CincyVogue. Arrive early to enjoy the block party with food trucks, activities, giveaways, and music from DJ Boywife. Thurs, June 4, 6:30 p.m. party/8 p.m. concert, Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

OTR Pride Visibility Kick Off

For the first weekend of Pride month, Findlay Market will be celebrating with exclusive items from vendors, giveaways, an open mic from Quills & Queers, community organizing, and performances by Bella D Roxx, Evelyn Everything, Glitz, DJ Nymph, Queen City Freedom Band, DJ Pureapathi, and Chandler Carter. Make sure to get the specialty Pride cocktail from Jane’s because $1 from each sold goes to the Queen City Freedom Band. Fri, June 5-Sun, June 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Jacob Hogue Author Talk & Book Signing: Cincinnati Before Stonewall

Local queer historian Jacob Hogue will be signing and discussing his debut book, Cincinnati Before Stonewall: The Untold Queer History of the Queen City at the downtown library’s Story Center. The book provides a glimpse into what life in Cincinnati was like as a queer person before the Gay Liberation movement of the late-1960s. Fri, June 5, 4-6 p.m., Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library Downtown Branch, 800 Vine St., downtown

Hamilton Pride

Festivities kick off with an 11 a.m. rally at Rotary Park. Participants will then march to Marcum Park for a full day of celebration with live music, vendors, food trucks, a family zone, exclusive merch, and over 25 drag performers. Parking is free. Sat, June 6; 11 a.m. march, Rotary Park, 208 High St., Hamilton; noon-7 p.m. festival, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Pride Day at Foreverland Farm

The whole family is invited to Foreverland Farm Animal Sanctuary’s daytime Pride celebration. Attendees will get to meet the animals, shop from local vendors, enjoy plant-based treats from That Vegan Joint and Evolve Bake Shop, watch a drag performance by Vanta Black, dance to music from DJ BLCKUNICORN, and more. Tickets are $25 and closed-toed shoes are required for entry. Sat, June 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Foreverland Farm Animal Sanctuary, 12668 Liming Van Thompson Rd., Mt. Orab

Mt. Adams Pride Parade and Street Fair

This parade is will start Mt. Adams’s inaugural month-long Pride celebration. Community members and dogs bedecked in rainbows will march through the streets of historic Mt. Adams and finish at a party with live music, food, and more. Sat, June 6, 1-4 p.m., Mt. Adams

Pleasant Ridge Pride Rainbow Run/Walk

As part of Pleasant Ridge PR-ide weekend, you can take part in a color run for charity. The one mile course up Grand Vista and back will be lined with spectators ready to throw non-toxic color powder on the participants, so racers should wear white shirts for maximum effect. Registration is pay-what-you-can between $10-25 and all proceeds go to Lighthouse Youth and Family Services. Sat, June 6, 3:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 6301 Parkman Pl., Pleasant Ridge

NKY Pride Festival & Parade

Northern Kentucky’s 17th annual Pride celebration begins with the parade that takes off from Madison and E. Sixth at noon, heads down W. Pike, W. Fifth, then Main St. until hitting Mainstrasse. The festival with drag performances, live music, community info booths, family activities, food, and over 100 vendors will line the Sixth Street Promenade and Goebel Park. Sun, June 7, noon-5 p.m., Mainstrasse Village, Covington

Eastside Pride Picnic

This free Pride picnic is an all-ages celebration of love with live music, crafts, face painting, food trucks, vendors, community booths, a silent auction, and free hot dogs while supplies last. Musicians include Siri Imani, Jess Lamb & The Factory, Billy Fortune Unit, and Musicologie Kids Bands. Sun, June 7, 1-5 p.m., Beech Acres Park, 6910 Salem Rd., Anderson Twp.

Glow in the Dark Pride

The American Sign Museum is hosting an after-hours Pride party with full exhibit access, guided ROYGBIV tours, a neon demonstration, crafts, a photo booth, a dance party with DJ Boywife, drag queen story hour with The Lady Phaedra, a light-up hula hoop dance party with Ruby Roulette, and ice cream from the Johnny’s Creamy Whip truck. Ticket prices vary by age. Thurs, June 11, 4-8 p.m., American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington

Clermont County Pride

After a successful first year, Clermont County Pride is returning with live performances, activities, food trucks, beer, community booths, and over 50 local vendors. Sat, June 13, noon-10 p.m., Riverside Park, 425 Victor Stier Dr., Milford

Madeira Pride Day

The City of Madeira Inclusion Committee is going all-out this year for Pride with a three-part celebration. The day begins at 3 p.m. at X-Golf with a special Pride edition of Madeira Stories Live where community members share their life stories and experiences. The Pride Festival will go from 4-6 p.m. on Dawson Rd. with education tables, kids activities, MPH beers, and food from Megan’s BBQ. At 6 p.m., head back to X-Golf for the Pride Anthems Dance Party. Sat, June 13, 3 p.m.; Stories and dance party at X-Golf, 7001 Miami Ave., Madeira; Festival on Dawson Rd., Madeira

Westwood Second Saturdays: Pride

The Westwood Second Saturday event for June will be themed around Pride music from DJ Mowgli, the Queen City Freedom Band, The Silkies, and Annie D, plus drag performances from Molly Mormen and Lady Phaedra, community booths, vendors, food trucks, beer, games, balloon art from the Cincinnati Circus Company, giveaways form the FC Cincinnati street team, and more. Sat, June 13, 5-10 p.m., Westwood Town Hall, 3017 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Sapphic Sunday Funday

Midwestern Lesbian is throwing a party for the sapphic community at the Washington Park Porch with drinks, a vendor market, dancing, and music by Nymph. Sun, June 14, 1-4 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Freedom & Pride: Stories of Black Voices and Queer Identity w/ Kareem Simpson

This combination Pride and Juneteenth event will center local Black queer author Kareem Simpson as he leads a discussion on the intersection of queer and Black identity and reads from his debut collection, Chronicles of a Boy Misunderstood. Admission is free but preregistration is required. Fri, June 19, 3-4 p.m., Kenton County Library Covington Branch, 502 Scott Blvd., Covington

Cincinnati Roller Derby Pride Mixer

Cincinnati Roller Derby’s Black Sheep will be facing off against Vette City Roller Derby in the first double-header of CRD’s 20th season. After the headline match is the Pride Mixer where queer skaters from around the league will be randomly assigned temporary teams for some celebratory competition. Tickets are $20 and the evening’s charity partner will be Transform Cincinnati. Sat, June 20, 5 p.m., Flock Sports, 6630 Hamilton Ave., North College Hill

June Community Night: Rainbow Connections

Findlay Market’s June Community Night will feature informational booths and activists from local LGBTQIA+ organizations. Wed, June 24, 4-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Voices of Queer Kentucky: An Afternoon with Missy Spears

Local queer historian Jacob Hogue will interview and lead a discussion with Missy Spears, the Executive Director of Queer Kentucky. Spears will share the importance of highlighting marginalized voices in more red areas and the evolution she’s witnessed in Kentucky’s queer communities and environments. Admission is free but registration is required. Thurs, June 25, 3-4 p.m., Kenton County Library Covington Branch, 502 Scott Blvd., Covington

Interfaith Pride Celebration

The Oxford Interfaith Center’s annual Pride service back with practitioners of all faiths and members of the LGBTQIA+ community—plus allies—are invited. Attendees will share practices and traditions from their faiths and discuss how to best support the queer community as religious adherents. Thurs, June 25, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 5808 Glenview Ave., College Hill

Cincinnati Magazine Pride Party

Join us on Court Street Plaza to kick off Cincy Pride weekend! Attendees will get to enjoy music from DJ Boywife, drag performances by Johnny Justice, Guad Ala Jara, Indica Blows, Glitz, and Manuka Honey Stix-Chimera, plus games, giveaways, unlimited treats and mocktails, swag bags, and much more. Tickets are $15 until June 15 when they go up to $25—every guest over 21 will also receive two drink tickets. Fri, June 26, 5-8 p.m., Court Street Plaza, E. Court St., downtown

Cincinnati Pride

The day begins with the 11 a.m. parade that starts at Seventh and Plum, goes down Vine, then ends at the Sawyer Point festival grounds. The all-day festival is packed with community organizers, vendors, food trucks, drinks, live music, drag, games, crafts, and headline performances by David Hernandez, Mila Jam, Zee Machine, and Icona Pop. Sat, June 27, noon-8 p.m., Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Pride Stride

While the Pride Festival is going on, head to the east end of Sawyer Point to the skating rink for some bonus activities. In addition to free roller skating, you can play table tennis, corn hole, make some art with the Taft Museum at noon, learn skate choreography at 2 from the Cincy Socialights, enjoy some roller drag from Evelyn Everything at 3, take a pilates class at 4, and do a dance workshop at 5. Sat, June 27, noon-5:45 p.m., Riverfront Rink, 907 Riverside Dr., downtown

Post-Parade Pride Party

For those seeking a more laid back post-Pride parade party, Sam Adams Taproom has you covered with an afternoon of community, live entertainment, giveaways, and plenty of beer. Get a pint of Love Conquers Ale (with partial proceeds going to Cincinnati Pride) and celebrate on the patio. Sat, June 27, 2-5 p.m., Sam Adams Taproom, 1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine

Say It Louder! Music and Arts Festival

Newport’s first queer-centered music and arts festival is taking over every stage at Southgate House Revival with 23 bands including Abertooth Lincoln, Voltagehawk, and Leggy, along with community organizers from Start Today Harm Reduction, Treehouse Cincinnati, and Queer Kentucky. Tickets are $25. Sat, June 27, 5 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Adults Only

Camp Pridegeist

Rhinegeist is throwing a rooftop party to celebrate the beginning of Pride month with music from Dj Boywife and DJ Queen Celine, crafts, s’mores, and drink specials. Plus, one dollar from every pint of Miss Major sold will be donated to Transform Cincy. Fri, May 29, 6-11 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Mx. Center Stage Cincy Pageant

Join host Stixen Stones at this community drag pageant benefitting local trans organizations. Performers will be competing for the coveted grand prize—$500 and a six-month paid engagement at Tillie’s to create their own production. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 to a trans advocacy or service organization of your choosing. Sun, May 31, 3-6 p.m., The Lounge at Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave., Northside

A Nice Indian Boy (2025) Free Screening

Roshan Sethi’s 2025 romantic comedy will be shown for free as part of the Esquire’s free Pride film series. The movie follows Naveen (Karan Soni) as he introduces his white fiancé Jay (Jonathan Groff) to his traditional Indian family. Mon, June 1, 7 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Salina EsTitties Live

RuPaul’s Drag Race season season 15 alum and current Drag Race All Stars season 11 contestant Salina EsTitties will be performing live at Bloom OTR. Tickets to this 21+ performance are $20 and tickets to the 7 p.m. meet and greet are $25. Thurs, June 4, 7-9:30 p.m., Bloom OTR, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Adult Swim: Pride Edition

Head to Ziegler Park Pool for a special Pride edition of the beloved adult swims. Attendees will get to swim, dive, listen to a live DJ, and enjoy specialty drinks on the water. Tickets to this 21+ event are $15. Thurs, June 4, 7-10 p.m., Ziegler Park Pool, 216 Woodward St., Over-the-Rhine

Pride Night at Foreverland Farm

This queer-owned farm animal sanctuary is celebrating love with an evening of education, vegan food and wine, tours, and merch. Tickets to this 18+ event are $100 and include food, drinks, and merch. Closed-toed shoes are required for entry. Fri, June 5, 6-9 p.m., Foreverland Farm Animal Sanctuary, 12668 Liming Van Thompson Rd., Mt. Orab

Friend Request: Queer Speed Friending

Midwestern Lesbian is helping you make new LGBTQIA+ friends this Pride at Rhinegeist. Participants will meet and talk to each other in several rounds of fun curated prompts, and at the end, you’ll hopefully leave with some new buddies. Registration for this 21+ event is $25. Fri, June 5, 6-9 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pleasant Ridge Pride Drag Show

Head to the Overlook Lodge for the official Pride drag show for the neighborhood of Pleasant Ridge. Eve Kennedy will host the event featuring performances by Lala Snaps, Convict, Rex Taylor, and Natalia Marie Milan. Funds raised will benefit Transmasc Cincy. Sat, June 6, 8 p.m., Overlook Lodge, 6083 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge

2026 Gay Icons Costume Party

Back by popular demand, this costume party is all about gay icons like Gaga, Chappel, Charli, Bowie, etc. Starting at 8 p.m., guests will get to walk the red carpet and have their pictures taken Met Gala-style followed by a night of dancing to music from DJ Boywife and 10 p.m. catwalk to compete for best costume. This party, presented by Culture Clash, will benefit Cincinnati Pride. Tickets are $10. Sat, June 6, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Bloom Circuit Ultra Lounge, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Outer Spice Launch Party

Cincinnati’s newest queer event collective, Outer Spice, is ready for liftoff with a launch party featuring performances by Stixen Stones, Kiara Chimera, Manuka Honey-Stix Chimera, and Indica Blows, plus music by Hubal. Admission is free. Sat, June 6, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Queen City Radio, 222 W. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Yaoi x Yuri Pride Cosplay Rave

This Pride-themed anime rave is perfect for all the fujoshis out there. In addition to Glotaku’s signature anime and gaming soundtracks, themed cocktails, vendors, PC and console play, and cosplay contests, there will be drag and burlesque performances by Fanservice Productions. Tickets to this 21+ rave are $25. Sat, June 6, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Northside Tavern, 4163 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) Free Screening

John Cameron Mitchell’s seminal cult musical from 2001 will be screened as part of the Esquire’s free Pride film series. The movie follows Hedwig (Mitchell), a genderqueer German emigrant, as she performs with her band (the Angry Inch) in dives across the country, sharing her life story through song. Mon, June 8, 7 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Pride & Picket Lines: A Film Screening of Pride (2014)

Join the Cincinnati DSA for a fundraiser screening of Pride, a British film from 2014 based on the true story of LGBTQ+ organizers who raised money to support Welsh mining communities during the 1984 miners’ strike. The screening will also feature local labor and LGBTQIA+ community organizers. Tickets to this R-rated movie are $23. Tues, June 9, 6:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

A’Keria C. Davenport Live

Alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race season season 11 and Drag Race All Stars season 6 and current Drag Race All Stars season 11 contestant A’Keria C. Davenport will be performing live at Bloom OTR. Tickets to this 21+ performance are $20 and tickets to the 7 p.m. meet and greet are $25. Thurs, June 11, 7-9:30 p.m., Bloom OTR, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Castration Movie Anthology Screenings

Leontine Cinema and Cincinnati Trans Resource Collective will be hosting a two-part screening of Louise Weard’s postmodern art films exploring the trans experience. Castration Movie Anthology I: Traps (2024) will be screened on June 13 and Castration Movie Anthology II: The Best of Both Worlds (2025) will be screened on June 20. Both films are over four hours long so there will be intermissions at the two-hour mark of each. Tickets are $15. Sat, June 13 and Sat, June 20, 5 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Black Wonderland Presents: Silent Disco Pride Party

Cincinnati’s premier organization for celebrating Black queer joy is throwing a silent disco for Pride. Attendees will get to choose between three different stations—DJ Trub playing trap and twerk music, DJ Strawberry playing Y2K hits, and DJ K. Chantà playing R&B. Tickets are $20. Sat, June 13, 8-11 p.m., Esoteric Brewing Co., 916 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

Midwest Menace Pride Party

The alternative drag revue is headed to Oddfellows for a more out-of-the-box Pride party experience. Midwest Menace founder Eve Kennedy will host the show with performances from Natalia Marie Milian, Modi, Selkie Sorrows, and Laura Steele Kennedy. This 21+ event has not cover charge. Sat, June 13, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Oddfellows Liquor Bar, 2014 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Wigs & Waffles 2026

Cincinnati’s biggest drag brunch is back at Rhinegeist for the sixth year to raise money for Queen City Charities. Tickets to this 21+ event start at $95 and include brunch, open bar, the show, and some surprises. Sponsor levels start at $500 and feature a VIP brunch with special programming, swag bags, and premium seating. Sun, June 14, Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Stop! That! Train! (2026) Free Screening

The new comedy starring RuPaul Charles, Drag Race icons like Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Monet X Change, and Brooke Lynn Heights, plus Rachel Bloom, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chris Parnell will be free to watch at the Esquire on June 15 as part of Cincinnati Pride’s free Pride film series. Tickets to this R-rated movie are free, but you have to reserve a spot online. Mon, June 15, 7 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Reclaimed Runways Pride Edition

Cincinnati’s best independent fashion showcase is back in June for an evening centered around queer designers, performers, models, and stylists. All three nights of avant-garde self-expression will be accompanied by DJ Boywife. Tues, June 16-Thurs, June 18, 8 p.m., Flora & Flair, 1101 St. Gregory St., Mt. Adams

NISE Drag Bingo Gay-la

Northern Kentucky Inclusive Students in Education (NISE) is raising money for safe and inclusive schools at the fifth annual Drag Bingo Gay-la. Performers include host P.H. Dee alongside Crystal Cavalli, Alexander Cameron, and Dalicous Milian. Tickets to this 21+ fundraiser start at $25. Thurs, June 18, 6-9 p.m., Ft. Thomas Mess Hall, 801 Cochran Ave., Ft. Thomas

Queer Karaoke Night

Join Midwestern Lesbian at Tokyo Kitty for a night of karaoke with the queer community. There’ll be special drinks, a photo booth, and drag performances by Indica Blows and Scooter Ripstick. Admission to this 21+ event is free, but you have to register online. Thurs, June 18, 7-11 p.m., Tokyo Kitty, 575 Race St., downtown

Cincinnati Opera Pride Night

This Pride afterparty is a late-night soirée in the Music Hall Wilks Studio following a performance of Richard Strauss’s Salome. Attendees will get to enjoy drinks, dancing, lite bites, and a toast to legendary local LGBTQIA+ activist Kathy Nardiello. Tickets start at $40. Sat, June 20, 10 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Midwest Menace Queen City Pride Brunch

Eve Kennedy is bringing her Midwest Menace drag revue to The Comet for an alternative brunch experience. Performers also include co-host Natalia Marie Milian plus Modi, Convict, and Jamona Fever. This 18+ even has no cover charge. Sun, June 21, 11:30 a.m., The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Pillion (2026) Free Screening

Harry Lighton’s romantic BDSM drama from this year is coming back to the Esquire for the theater’s free Pride film series. The movie follows the timid Colin (Harry Melling) as he becomes a submissive for mysterious biker Ray (Alexander Skarsgård). Mon, June 22, 7 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

ShakesQueer

Cincy Shakes is teaming up with Queen City Cabaret and Smoke & Queers for a bawdy, funny, sexy, and queer revue of the Bard’s greatest hits. The show will include elements of cabaret, burlesque, drag, jazz, and classic musical theater performance. Tickets to this 18+ event start at $20 with a recommended additional $20 donation to supports Cincy Shakes’s DEIA initiatives. Thurs, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pride After Party

For those who want to keep celebrating after the Pride festival, head to Hard Rock Casino for the After Party featuring a DJ duel between DJ Boywife and DJ Ruze. There will be specialty cocktails and mocktails with 50 percent of the proceeds going to Cincinnati Pride. Sat, June 27, 8 p.m.-midnight, Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, Pendleton

PORKGRIND: Pride Edition

Keep the festivities from Cincinnati Pride going at this all-night rave featuring music from Rhythm Machine—a DJ duo of Brady Prince and T’Don that fuses house, techno, and tribal beats for a high-energy dance floor. Tickets to this 21+ rave are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Sat, June 27, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., The Mockbee, 2262 Central Pkwy., West End

Pride Drag Brunch at Alcove

Wrap up Pride month with a glamorous and delicious drag brunch hosted by P.H. Dee with performances by Evelyn Everything, Glitz, Ravyn M. Valentino, and Sasha Grant. Admission and food for this 21+ event is $40 or $65 with bottomless drinks. Sun, June 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Alcove by MadTree, 1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

CincyVogue Day at the Museum Ball

For the second year in a row, the Taft Museum’s courtyard is transforming into the ultimate ballroom for CincyVogue’s Pride party and ball. In honor of the great works of art at the Taft, there will be color themes to each category and winners will receive cash prizes. Tickets are $25 or free with a free HIV test at Caracole from June 22-25. Sun, June 28, noon-5 p.m., Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown