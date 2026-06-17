10 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Cincinnati

Photograph by Erin Matulis, Corporation for Findlay Market

Here are some events around town celebrating African American independence in recognition of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Block Party Celebration

Family, friends, and neighbors can celebrate culture and community together at the Juneteenth Block Party Celebration, hosted by Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. This event will have food trucks and fun activities for the whole family, including children’s games and interactive art. Local radio personality Lincoln Ware will broadcast the event live on 1230 am The Buzz, and there will be several booths for community organizations, highlighting community resources and businesses related to health, education, employment, and social services. Fri, June 19, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio 3458 Reading Rd., Avondale

Opal’s Walk for Freedom

Cincinnati will be one of 11 cities across the U.S. to host the 2026 National Opal’s Walk for Freedom as part of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center’s Juneteenth activities. The event honors Dr. Opal Lee, an American teacher and activist who was instrumental in making Juneteenth a federal holiday. The 2.5-mile walk, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Center, symbolizes the 2.5-year gap between the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the revelation of freedom to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. Cincinnati is the first Ohio city to host this event. Registration is $34.99 for adults and free for kids 18 and under. Fri, June 19, 10 a.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

The Freedom Center’s Juneteenth Jubilee

After Opal’s Walk, the Freedom Center will host its third annual Juneteenth Jubilee. Outdoor and indoor activities will consist of live music, health education, food trucks, a community market featuring local businesses, screenings of Afrofuturist sci-fi film Space is the Place and PBS documentary Afrofantastic, and more. A panel discussion at 1 p.m. will spotlight cast members from Disney’s The Lion King, which runs at the Aronoff Center through July 5. The event also includes free admission to the Freedom Center. Fri, June 19, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Garden of Joy Juneteenth Food Festival

Garden of Joy Culinary Academy will host its first-ever Juneteenth Food Festival. This family-friendly community celebration will include a variety of food trucks, shaved ice, live music and DJs, raffles, art vendors, face painting, a silent auction, and more. The event is free, and the academy will distribute a limited number of free meal tokens to sample food from participating vendors. Fri, June 19, 4–9 p.m., Garden of Joy Culinary Academy, 3226 Central Pkwy., Clifton

Photograph by Erin Matulis, Corporation for Findlay Market

A Juneteenth Celebration of Soul at Muse Café

For the first time, Muse Café in Westwood is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration of soul featuring drink specials, live music, spoken word poetry, and rap by local artists including hip-hop artist and poet SoL, guitarist Brennan Blackwell, and poet Maia Chanel. There will also be talk with local artist Ricci Michaels. Fri, June 19, 6–9:30 p.m., Muse Café, 3018 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Juneteenth Unity Run

Hosted by Run the Block in conjunction with Esoteric Brewing Co., the Unity Run is a 5k run/walk around Walnut Hills. Participants can either run or walk the distance. This event starts at 6 p.m. at Esoteric Brewing, and an afterparty after will run until 9 p.m. at the same location with music by DJ AQ, dancing, fitness challenges, Black-owned vendors, raffles, and more. The event is free, but RSVPs on the race website are required. Fri, June 19, 6–9 p.m., Esoteric Brewing Co., 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

Black Excellence Business Expo

Tapped Entertainment’s second Black Excellence Business Expo will spotlight local talent and vendors and serve as a networking mixer for creatives and entrepreneurs. Some of the vendors and guest speakers include Dead Rich Streetwear, Alluring Beauty Co., and Ritual Magic Gallery. This event is free to attend. Sat, June 20, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Esoteric Brewing Co., 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

39th Annual Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival

What began as a neighborhood festival in 1988 has now become one of Cincinnati’s biggest Juneteenth events. Located in Eden Park, this free two-day festival will feature live music and entertainment on two different stages, food vendors, cultural performances, historical reenactments, educational exhibits, horseback riding, and more. On June 21, a Father’s Day concert at the Seasongood Pavilion will bring people together through music, praise, and fellowship. Sat, June 20-Sun, June 21, Eden Park, 950 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

2026 Freedom Gala

Tapped Entertainment is also hosting the Freedom Gala at Esoteric Brewing Co., a fashion event featuring runway collections, local musical talent, diverse vendors, and a celebration of Black culture and freedom. Featured designers include Revaux Studios, Mary’s International Fashion, and Demolition Denim. Admission is free. Sat, June 20, 6–11 p.m., Esoteric Brewing Co., 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

Juneteenth Jubilee at Findlay Market

After a weekend of events that includes a panel and tasting tour, Findlay Market hosts its Juneteenth Jubilee. At this interactive event, guests can purchase ticket bundles to exchange for samples of special-themed dishes at Black-owned businesses and vendors at the market including South African BBQ chicken from Afromeals, watermelon salad from Makers Bakers Co., Southern sushi from The Passion Plate, and more. Tickets can also be used for $2 discounts on artisan goods from local artists and businesses. Eight tickets are available for $20. Sun, June 21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine