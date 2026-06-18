The Queen City’s Record-Setters

Photograph by PROSTOCK-STUDIO via Adobe Stock

Jim Foliano

Jim Foliano began his quest to smack the most high-fives ever at Cincinnati’s Flying Pig Marathon and successfully concluded his tally during a Reds game at Great American Ball Park. During a single 24-hour period from May 6 to 7, 2023, Foliano was high-fived 15,338 times.

Madeline Albrecht

During her 15 years as an employee of Miamiville’s Hill Top Research Inc., Madeline Albrecht set the world record for smelling feet and armpits, sniffing a total of 5,600 feet and an indetermined number of armpits. Hill Top Research was a laboratory for testing health, personal, and oral care products, since acquired by Cliantha Research.

Aroldis Chapman

Among the Major League Baseball records former Reds pitcher Aroldis Chapman set while with the Reds are striking out the highest percentage of batters faced in a season (52.5 percent, 2014); notching the highest strikeouts-to-hits ratio (5.05-to-1 in 2014); becoming the fastest pitcher to strike out 500 batters in just 292 innings; recording the fastest baseball pitch ever (105.8 miles per hour); averaging 17.67 strikeouts per nine innings in 2014; and striking out one or more batters in a game in 49 consecutive appearances, an MLB record for a relief pitcher, from August 21, 2013, through August 13, 2014.

Stacey Herald

The shortest woman on record to deliver a child is Stacey Herald, who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, on October 21, 2006. Herald is 28.5 inches tall (less than 2.5 feet).

Quinn Siblings

Carl Quinn of Anderson Township was notified in 2008 by the Guinness records staff that he and his siblings were the oldest family with the most members still alive. Carl was a middle child in a family of 14 boys and girls, of whom 10 were still alive in 2008.

Marcus Taylor

Marcus Taylor of Walnut Hills swept the awards at the Pan-American Grand Masters Jumprope Championship in 2001, setting world records in the three-minute speed event in which his right foot was recorded touching the ground 437 times in just 180 seconds, and the triple-under in which his jump rope passed under his feet three times every time he leaped for a total of 170 jumps.