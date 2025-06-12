Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 13-15

Embed from Getty Images

There’s no shortage of events around the city this weekend. Juneteenth, Pride, and Father’s Day alone needed their own lists. Here’s a curated selection to keep you booked and busy.

Newport Italianfest

The Newport Festival Park will come alive with Italian culture for four days of celebration. Food from some beloved local Italian restaurants like Pompilio’s and Strong’s Pizza will be available alongside live music, heritage exhibits, a kids area, and more. Admission is free. Thurs, June 12-Sun, June 15, Newport Festival Park, 100 Riverboat Row, Newport

Savannah Bananas Games

The exhibition team that’s taken the world by storm will be playing two nights of Banana Ball at Great American Ball Park against the Texas Tailgaters. While the games are officially sold out, you can still nab resale tickets if you want to see the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball live. Fri, June 13-Sat, June 14, 7 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Dave Matthews Band Concert

Best known for songs like “Crash Into Me,” “Ants Marching,” and “The Space Between,” the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage at Riverbend on Friday Night. Tickets start at $66 for Lawn seating. Fri, June 13, 7:30 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Queer Talent Show

All talents are welcome at this low-pressure, high-support talent show—whether you’re a seasoned creative or are just trying something silly, you can sign up and take part. Admission is $10 for the audience and $5 for performers. After the show, there will be a dance party until midnight. Fri, June 13, 8 p.m.-midnight, Oddfellows Liquor Bar, 2014 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

38th Annual Juneteenth Festival

Following a Parade of Flags at 11:30 a.m., Eden Park will host the annual Cincinnati Juneteenth festival. There will be live music, dance performances, drummers, kids activities including horseback riding, vendors, food trucks, and more. Sat, June 14, noon-9 p.m., Eden Park, 1259 Martin Dr., Eden Park

Cardtopia and Sauced: A Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Factory 52 is doubling up on events with two festivals at once. At Cardtopia, you can check out exhibits on the history of playing cards, get a tarot reading, and see several live magic shows. Then head over to Sauced and enjoy bourbon tastings, barbecue pop-ups, and live music. Sat, June 14, Cardtopia: noon-8 p.m., Sauced: 2-8 p.m., Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Norwood

Tequila Fest Cincinnati

Over 50 different tequilas will be available for sampling at this festival on Fountain Square. You can soak up all that agave with food from Mazunte while enjoying live music on the Fifth Third Bank Center Stage. General admission is $65 and comes with 12 sample tickets, food, and a souvenir; VIP is $125 and also includes higher-end tequila, an exclusive area, and a build-your-own nacho and taco bar. Sat, June 14, 2-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Midwest Regional Black Culture Fest: Black to the Future

This year’s Regional Black Culture Fest will be focused on the theme of Afro-futurism. It’ll be a day full of entertainment with the CultureRush Fashion Show featuring Me By Lee, a hair show with Glam Monèt, spoken word, skating performances, discussion panels, awards, music, dancing, vendors, face painting, and more. Sat, June 14, noon-5 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

MadTree Gears and Beers Car Show

Gears & Beers car show at MadTree Brewing is back for Father’s Day 2025. Show off your own cool ride or window-shop for Dad’s midlife crisis mobile while sipping on a beer that’s brewed on-site. Coffee and brunch will also be served. Sun, June 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., MadTree Oakley Taproom, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

FIFA Cub World Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City FC

The first ever Club World Cup match in Cincinnati will take place on Sunday at TQL Stadium where Bayern Munich, one of the most successful clubs in German history, will face off against the 13-time winners of the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League, Auckland City FC. Single tickets start at $90. Sun, June 15, noon, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End