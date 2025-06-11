Get Out in the City with Dad this Father’s Day

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Zoo

This Father’s Day, Cincinnati has tons to offer—from brewery trips to puppet shows to painting parties, there’s an activity for every dad. Whether you have a relaxed day or hop around the city together, take some time to honor the father figures in your life.

Dads Get in Free at the Cincinnati Zoo

If your family lives on the wild side, head to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, where fathers get free admission every Father’s Day. The zoo offers a full schedule of activities that will leave kids begging Dad to buy a pet monkey, from feeding a giraffe, to seeing how fast a cheetah can really run, to meeting a Galapagos Tortoise. Free, June 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale, (513) 281-4700

BB Riverboats Father’s Day Brunch Cruise

Set sail with Dad on the Ohio River with a Father’s Day Brunch Cruise. This two-hour excursion with BB Riverboats includes a brunch buffet, beautiful views, and some quality bonding time with your old man. Grab a souvenir photo on the way out to remember the day years later. Adults $64, kids $42, June 15, boarding at noon, sailing from 1–3 p.m., BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport, 800-261-8586

Father’s Day Paint and Sip

Everyone needs a creative outlet (and an excuse to try out a new brewery). This year, The Paint Sesh is giving you both by hosting a Father’s Day Paint and Sip event. The instructor will guide guests and their dads to create “Canoe Adventure,” a picturesque scene of wooden canoes on a lake. While channeling your inner Monet, enjoy one of Urban Artifact’s award-winning fruit beers. $35, June 15, 1–3 p.m., Urban Artifact Taproom, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside, (562) 762-3420

Juneteenth Festival and Father’s Day Concert

Juneteenth Cincinnati is holding its annual Juneteenth Festival during Father’s Day weekend. The festivities start on Saturday with food, children’s activities, and more than 25 performances including music, dancing, and a poetry slam. The celebration ends on Sunday afternoon with a June Fest Father’s Day Concert full of spiritual song and dance. The June Fest concert series honors African American performers, who were previously not welcome in venues such as Music Hall. Free, Juneteenth Festival: June 14–15, noon–9 p.m., Eden Park, 950 Eden Park Dr., Walnut Hills; Father’s Day Concert: June 15, 2–6 pm, Seasongood Pavilion, (513) 631-7289

MadTree Gears and Beers Car Show

Gears & Beers car show at MadTree Brewing is back for 2025. Show off your own cool ride or window-shop for Dad’s midlife crisis mobile while sipping on a beer that’s brewed on-site. Coffee and brunch will also be served. June 15, MadTree Oakley Taproom, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 836-9733

Photograph courtesy MadTree

Father’s Day Birding at Otto-Armleder Park

Relax and enjoy a walk around Otto-Armleder Park while identifying local birds. No experience (or payment) is necessary to explore the flora and fauna that the park has to offer. It may even spark a new hobby for you and Dad to pursue together. Free, June 15, 10 a.m., Otto-Armleder Memorial Park, Picnic Shelter 1, 5057 Wooster Pike, Linwood, (513) 521-7275

Rooftop Brunch at Rhinegeist

For a boozy brunch, head to Rhinegeist Brewery for its Rooftop Brunch: Father’s Day Celebration. Tickets include a delicious buffet, coffee, beer, and cider. Take in great views and enjoy the fresh air at this installment of its rooftop series. $45, June 15, 10 a.m.–noon, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 381-1367

OTR Performs at Washington Park

For a family-friendly day of entertainment, take Dad and the kids to Washington Park for a free puppet show. This Father’s Day installment of OTR Performs welcomes Madcap Puppets’ Monsters of Baseball. The little ones can enjoy songs, stories, and improv on the Main Stage, while Dad enjoys a drink on the Sherwin-Williams Porch. Free, June 15, 6–8 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 621-4400

Try the New Bourbon Cocktail Menu with the Florence Y’alls

For the sport-obsessed dad, head across the river to catch some Florence Y’alls games and try its new bourbon cocktail menu, developed in partnership with The B-Line. The Kentucky baseball team faces-off at their home stadium from June 12–15 and the first 50 customers who purchase a cocktail from the summer menu will receive a free branded baseball. But don’t worry if you miss out on game day, as 100 more balls will be given out at bars and distilleries along the B-Line until June 30.

Hang on to those baseballs, because you can enter to win prizes by posting a photo on Instagram with your bourbon baseball at the Y’alls stadium or at a B-Line stop. 50 lucky winners will receive a Family Four-Pack to a future Y’alls game and a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée at select restaurants. One mega-fan will win the ultimate luxury experience with a private table for four at the next Y’alls game, right behind home plate. Baseball giveaway on June 12, 6:44 pm, Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence; more games June 13–15.