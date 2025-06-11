Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Paloozanoire

In its fourth year as a federally recognized holiday, there are more places to celebrate Juneteenth than ever. Here are just a few in town.

Cincinnati’s Official Juneteenth Parade

COJP is partnering with Juneteenth Cincinnati for this year’s Parade of Flags. Over 75 flags representing the African diaspora will be marched through Eden Park leading to the annual festival. Sat, June 14, 11:30 a.m., Mirror Lake, 950 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

38th Annual Juneteenth Festival

Following the Parade of Flags, attendees can stick around Eden Park for the annual free festival. There will be live music, dance performances, drummers, kids activities including horseback riding, vendors, food trucks, and more. Sat, June 14, noon-9 p.m., Eden Park, 1259 Martin Dr., Eden Park

Midwest Regional Black Culture Fest: Black to the Future

This year’s Regional Black Culture Fest will be focused on the theme of Afro-futurism. It’ll be a day full of entertainment with the CultureRush Fashion Show featuring Me By Lee, a hair show with Glam Monèt, spoken word, skating performances, discussion panels, awards, music, dancing, vendors, face painting, and more. Sat, June 14, noon-5 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

June Fest Father’s Day Concert

This concert featuring gospel music, Psalms readings, and spiritual dancing is the annual closer for Cincinnati’s Juneteenth Weekend. The June Fest concert series began in the 1920s when African American artists weren’t allowed to perform at Music Hall. Sun, June 15, 2-7 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Dr., Eden Park

Westwood Pub Theology: The Stories of Black Visionaries

For the Juneteenth edition of Westwood Pub Theology, West Side Brewing is welcoming Reverend Derek Terry to lead the conversation about social justice and ministry. Rev. Terry is the senior pastor at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Executive Director of the Open and Affirming Coalition, and the creator of several inclusive coloring books. Sun, June 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m., West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Juneteenth Block Party Celebration

The Urban League is throwing a free family-friendly Juneteenth party with community resources, educational activities, food trucks, and a live broadcast with Lincoln Ware. Thurs, June 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Urban League Greater Southwestern Ohio, 3458 Reading Rd., Avondale

Freedom Center Juneteenth Jubilee

The Freedom Center is leading with joy at this celebration with live music, minority-owned food trucks, family activities, a community marketplace, and more. Museum admission will be free all day. Thurs, June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Juneteenth Panel & Group Discussion

Findlay Market is partnering with Black is Excellence for the fifth annual Juneteenth panel. This year’s discussion theme will be “We Rise, Heal, and Overcome” moderated by community educator Deasa Dorsey. Panelists will be Alandes Powell, Dr. Steven Kniffley, Dr. Kelli Beecher, and Norman D. Holloway. Admission is free but you have to reserve your seat here. Thurs, June 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Columns, 109 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine

Findlay Market Juneteenth Tasting Tour

For the fifth annual Juneteenth tasting tour, you’ll eat your way around Findlay Market enjoying dishes like Red Velvet Banana Pudding from Makers Bakers, pasta from Bouchard’s, and chicken wings from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen. Tickets are $35. Thurs, June 19, 1-2:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Sixth Annual Juneteenth Block Party

The Banks will be transformed into the ultimate Juneteenth celebration by Paloozanoire for the sixth year. There will be comedian Desi Banks will host the festivities featuring a lineup of six DJs playing everything from hip-hop to Afrobeats, food trucks, and a reimagined Kids Zone. Sat, June 21, 4-11 p.m., The Banks, downtown

Juneteenth Tasting Event

Findlay Market is throwing an all-day celebration of Black-owned businesses with special dishes on offer like Jollof Rice from Afromeals, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies from Sweet Mae’s, and Honey-Glazed Cornbread from Chamaele as well as community programming from the Cincinnati Public Library and Jamaa Health. Tasting tickets are eight for $20 or 18 for $40. Sun, June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine