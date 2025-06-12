The Sticker Shop’s Crafty Vibes Are Fun and Colorful

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

There’s an entire store in Wyoming that’s devoted to stickers, and it’s awesome. The Sticker Shop opened in late 2023 at 434-A Springfield Pike next to Wyoming Community Coffee. It’s a splendid addition to downtown Wyoming, an adorable inner-ring ’burb with a thriving arts scene and bustling business district. The vibe inside is unabashedly ’80s and unapologetically nostalgic; this is the kind of place that gives millennials like myself all the feels.

Ditto for Pearl and Mary, who have grown up in an era of sticker-embellished laptops and water bottles, a time when a trip to Trader Joe’s meant getting both lollipops and a generous roll of stickers.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Sticker Shop is a colorfully curated space with stickers, stationery, and creative supplies. Think stationary store-meets-craft shop; at The Sticker Shop, you’ll find cards, scrapbooks, stationery, pens, books, and of course, stickers.

So. Many. Stickers.

Sticker people know what makes a good sticker (it must peel off cleanly—no rips, no residue) and sticker people have brand loyalty. Pipstickers is my favorite brand, and The Sticker Shop had an amazing Pipstickers inventory that included hard-to-find products like Awesome Sauce, a sheet full of whimsically imagined sriracha bottles, and Fuzzy USA, a multicolored map of the US that’s (you guessed it) fuzzy.

Pearl and Mary brought Easter Bunny money (thanks, Mom McCosham!) and purchased vintage Mrs. Grossman’s stickers off the roll, a couple of laptop stickers, and some Pipsticker sheets.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Owner Amy Webb has created an irresistible space for millennials and their kids, an outlet for creativity (The Sticker Shop hosts regular workshops and classes), and a place of infinite possibility and potential. Come for the stickers, stay for the vibes.

The Sticker Shop, 434 A Springfield Pike, Wyoming