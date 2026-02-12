Cincinnati Weekend Picks February 13-15

Embed from Getty Images

With both Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras on the horizon, it’s no question why this is shaping up to be the busiest weekend of the year so far. Here are just a few event options to choose from.

Loveland Hearts Afire Weekend

Valentines Day is taking over Loveland for the 5th Annual Hearts Afire Weekend with three days of live entertainment, V-Day activities, photo-ops, tours, food and drink specials, ice sculptures, and much more. Check the official activity schedule and map to find must-see events like the Puppy Kissing Booth, Celebrity Couple Contest, and Burning Love Vow Renewal. Fri, Feb 13-Sun, Feb 15, Historic Downtown Loveland, Loveland

Friday The 13th Sample Soirée

The Party Source is marking the end of Dry January with a free sampling soirée where you can try drinks from dozens of vendors in-store. Upon entry, you’ll receive your complimentary sample tickets which can be used to try a selection of beers, wines, seltzers, and liquors. Food samples will also be available. Fri, Feb 13, 5-8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

Newport Aquarium Sea of Love

You can spend Valentine’s Eve under the sea at Newport Aquarium’s Sea of Love—an aquatic and romantic evening with special tours and animal encounters, food stations, specialty cocktails, a silent disco, and a penguin pebble craft. Tickets to this 21+ event cost $190 for two and include six drink tickets and a unique piece of penguin art to take home. Fri, Feb 13, 7-11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

Cincinnati Ballet Presents Swan Lake

The legendary ballet is being brought to life by the Cincinnati Ballet and CSO for two weekends of romantic tragedy and classic choreography. Starring dancers Tatiana Melendez and Thomas Dilley, this is the first time Swan Lake will be performed by the company in six years. Tickets start at $50. Fri, Feb 13-Sun, Feb 15, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Wanda Sykes Stand-Up

Fresh off her Critics Choice Career Achievement Award and iconic appearance at the Golden Globes where she accepted Ricky Gervais’s award on his behalf, Wanda Sykes is bringing her Please & Thank You Tour to town. The comedian will be joined by special guest Keith Robinson. Tickets start at $65. Fri, Feb 13, 8 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Galentine’s Day Brunch at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering an exclusive Galentine’s Day brunch, right near Elephant Trek. Grab your gals and enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet paired with signature cocktails and Galentine’s-themed activities such as tarot card readings, trivia, and a flower bar station where you can build your own bouquet. Listen in on an elephant keeper chat, “Fierce Females in the Wild,” and interact with zoo animals during the scheduled appearances. This event is 21+. Tickets are $100. Sat, Feb 14, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Mardi Gras in The Cov

Businesses all over Covington are offering festive specials and entertainment on Saturday including a full day of live music at Doubt It and Zazou. The centerpiece of Covington Mardi Gras is the beloved Mainstrasse parade hosted by Up Over Bar at 7 p.m.—the route starts at Ninth and Philadelphia, goes down Main, and ends at Fifth. Up Over Bar will also be hosting a post-parade bar crawl around the neighborhood. Sat, Feb 14, Covington

Rhinegeist is For Lovers

Rhinegeist’s annual emo Valentine’s Day party returns with new co-host DJ JeffyJ. Emo lovers and lovers of emo will get to dance (or cry) the night away to live music from The Taste of Emo and sing their goth hearts out at karaoke all while enjoying a full open bar, a LINK x LOU pop-up shop, tattoos by Clarissa Tattoos it All, and more. Tickets for this 21+ event are $60. Sat, Feb 14, 7-11 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Heated Rivalry Rave

If you can’t make it to the cottage, MegaCorp Pavilion will be the second best thing. Club 90’s is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Heated Rivalry rave featuring queer anthems, pop throwbacks, show edits, and all the high-energy pop hits to give you the ultimate gay hockey dance party fantasy. Tickets to this 18+ event start at $40. Sat, Feb 14, 9 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

Findlay Market Sweet & Savory Stroll: Mardi Gras Edition

This year’s Sweet & Savory Stroll will blend Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day in a culinary showcase of over 30 Findlay Market vendors. Tickets are eight for $20 or 18 for $40 and can get you samples like Gumbo from Barlion’s Seafood & Poultry, Mini King Cake from Nay Nay’s, Smoked Shrimp and Grits from Eli’s BBQ, Muffuletta Sandwich Bites from Harmony Plant Fare, and much more. Sun, Feb 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1810 Race St., Over-the-Rhine