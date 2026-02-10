Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Up Over Bar

You don’t need to catch beads in the Big Easy to celebrate Mardi Gras. If you want to sip Sazeracs and chow down on king cake in the Queen City, there are plenty of opportunities to do so. From family festivals to liquor-laced late-night parties, here are some ways to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

MainStrasse Hurricane Contest

The MainStrasse neighborhood of Covington is always the biggest hub of Mardi Gras action in town, and this year’s festivities are kicking off with the annual Hurricane Contest. Some of the city’s best bartenders will be competing to make the best Hurricane cocktail—a New Orleans staple typically made with rum, orange juice, passionfruit juice, and grenadine. Tickets are $12 and include a wristband to taste all the cocktails and vote for people’s choice winner. Wed, Feb 11, 7-9 p.m., Juniper’s, 409 W. Sixth St. Suite 100, Covington

Mardi Gras in The Cov

Businesses all over Covington are offering festive specials and entertainment on Saturday including a full day of live music at Doubt It and Zazou. The centerpiece of Covington Mardi Gras is the beloved Mainstrasse parade hosted by Up Over Bar at 7 p.m.—the route starts at Ninth and Philadelphia, goes down Main, and ends at Fifth. Up Over Bar will also be hosting a post-parade bar crawl around the neighborhood. Sat, Feb 14, Covington

Mardi Gras at the Park

Head to Washington Park for a family-friendly Mardi Gras party featuring local Cajun eats, craft vendors, and a live brass band. Festive drinks will be available at the Sherwin-Williams Porch bar. Sat, Feb 14, noon-6 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Mardi Party at The Banks

The Banks will become Bourbon Street for a super-sized Mardi Gras bar crawl. 10 bars and restaurants will be participating with food and drink specials, beads, and live entertainment. Killer Queen and The Stretch will also be offering specialty Hurricanes with souvenir cups. Sat, Feb 14, 5-10 p.m., The Banks, Freedom Way, downtown

Findlay Market Sweet & Savory Stroll: Mardi Gras Edition

This year’s Sweet & Savory Stroll will blend Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day in a culinary showcase of over 30 Findlay Market vendors. Tickets are eight for $20 or 18 for $40 and can get you samples like Gumbo from Barlion’s Seafood & Poultry, Mini King Cake from Nay Nay’s, Smoked Shrimp and Grits from Eli’s BBQ, Muffuletta Sandwich Bites from Harmony Plant Fare, and much more. Sun, Feb 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1810 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Mardi Gras at Wiseguy Lounge

The Pleasant Ridge Wiseguy Lounge is hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration complete with beads, live music from the Cincinnati Jazz Orchestra, swag, a special Mardi Gras Cocktail Trio, and the King Cake Bonus—if you find the baby, you get a $25 gift card. Tues, Feb 17, 5 p.m., Wiseguy Lounge, 6099 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge

35th Annual Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children

Even after three decades, Mardi Gras Benefitting Homeless Children is raising hundreds of thousands for organizations like Brighton Center, Welcome House Inc., and Bethany House Services. This massive charity gala features food from some of the city’s best restaurants, killer live entertainment, and the iconic silent auction. Plus, this year’s event is partnering with the Joe Burrow Foundation to help alleviate food insecurity in Northern Kentucky. General admission tickets are $100. Tues, Feb 17, 5:30-10 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, One W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington

Mardi Gras at Braxton Brewing Co.

Festivities in Covington continue at Braxton Brewing’s party with a classic crawfish boil, beignets, Hurricanes, King Cake martinis, and the King Cake Challenge (find the baby, get a $25 gift card). From 7-10 p.m., The Hot Magnolias will be blasting some Creole jazz to really help get you in the spirit. Tues, Feb 17, 6 p.m., Braxton Brewing Co., 29 W. Seventh St., Covington

70th Annual Cincinnati Mardi Gras

Cincinnati Ques is throwing its 70th annual Mardi Gras Weekend all to raise money for the STAR Chapter Foundation. The big event is the Purple & Platinum Party on the 21st at the Sharonville Convention Center. General admission tickets are $104.52 and include the buffet, three drink tickets, and access to the ballroom filled with music, dancing, vendors, and cultural celebration. Sat, Feb 21, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Mardi-Gras 2026

L’Alliance Française de Cincinnati invites you to an extra French celebration of Mardi Gras in partnership with Cajun band Lagniappe. As you enjoy the live music, BrewRiver will serve up a buffet of Bayou classics including Red Beans and Rice, Bourbon Chicken, Shrimp Étoufée, and Bananas Foster Bread Pudding. Deadline to register is Fri, Feb 13. Tickets are $50 for AF members and $55 for non-members. Thurs, Feb 19, 6-8:30 p.m., BrewRiver Creole Kitchen, 4632 Eastern Ave., Linwood