Unique Valentine’s Day Outings Across Greater Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Paint Sesh

Explore the Greater Cincinnati area this Valentine’s Day weekend with an array of dining options and unique date spots to celebrate with all the special people in your life, from your beau to your bestie..

Vista’s Heated Alpen Globes

Warm up with your date inside Vista’s private heated Alpen Globes. Reserve two hours inside of the heated dining domes, experiencing beautiful rooftop views and an array of food and beverage options from the bar’s menu. Guests can enhance their visits with specialty multi-course add-ons. On weekdays, food and drink options start at a minimum of $350, and on weekends, it’s a minimum of $500. Reservations offered daily through February 28 ♥ Lytle Park Hotel, 311 Pike St., downtown,

Galentine’s Pottery Painting Night

Bring your friends and gal pals for this Galentine’s Day pottery event hosted by The Pottery Place. Dive into this hands-on event and paint your very own pottery piece surrounded by friends, snacks, and a special gift basket giveaway. This event is 18+. Tickets are $10. ♥ February 13, 6:30–9 p.m., Pottery Place, 3616 Jessup Rd.. Green Twp.

Paint & Sip with the Paint Sesh at Urban Artifact

The Paint Sesh is hosting its Valentine’s Paint & Sip in Urban Artifact’s historic church taproom. Couples can indulge in the brewery’s fruit-forward sours and brews will following a beginner, step-by-step “Love on the Lake” painting or creating their own unique artwork. Whether you are a pro or a beginner, this artistic event offers a 10-by-10-inch canvas for everyone. This event is 21+. Reservations are $35. ♥ February 13, 7–9 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Singles Night with Date Cincy at Flight Club Cincinnati

Date Cincy is challenging singles to a shoot their shot in a game of darts at Fight Club Cincinnati. The event at the new darts bar will include cocktails (including a complimentary welcome drink), icebreakers, and more, with private access to two Fight Club rooms for open dart gameplay. Admission is $34.87. ♥ February 13, 7–9 p.m., Flight Club, 125 W. Fifth St., downtown

Photograph courtesy Flight Club

Penguin Art at Newport Aquarium’s Sea of Love

Spend your Valentine’s Day under the sea at Newport Aquarium’s Sea of Love event. Each Sea of Love ticket provides admission for two adults, and includes access to explore aquarium exhibits, complimentary savory food stations, six drink tickets to enjoy specialty cocktails, a silent disco, and a piece of penguin art created by one of the aquarium’s many talented penguin Picassos. Dance the night away with a live DJ in the Riverside Room, which features scenic views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline. Discover how animals find love—such as how penguins mate by offering a pebble to another. Guests will even receive a pebble of their own to customize. This event is 21+. Tickets are $190 for two guests. ♥ February 13, 7:30–11 p.m., Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Galentine’s Day at Vista’s Rooftop

Elevate your girl’s night with Vista’s Galentine’s Celebration. Enjoy scenic sunset views of Cincinnati with your girls on Vista’s Rooftop. Celebrate with music by DJ Zack Nellom and indulge in specialty cocktails. Experience this special outing and toast to an unforgettable girls’ night. Admission is free. ♥ February 13, 8 p.m.–midnight, Lytle Park Hotel, 311 Pike St., downtown

Curated Four-Course Dinner at Boca

Grab your date and immerse yourself in an elegant dining experience with Boca’s special Valentine’s Day meal. Take a seat and choose three savory courses and one dessert from its curated, four-course Valentine’s Day menu, which includes a mix of Boca favorites and special additions. Reservations are $199 per person, with the option to order pommes souffles, oysters, caviar, and champagne for an additional price. ♥ February 14, Boca, 114 E. Sixth St., downtown

The Eagle: Share the Love of Comfort Food

Share a cozy feed of comfort food at the Eagle with a prix-fixe menu at $29 a person. The special Valentine’s Day dinner includes a snack for the table, and one entrée, side, and drink per person. If you get the special between February 12 and 14, you’ll also get a complimentary prosecco toast. ♥ February 9-15, The Eagle, 1342 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Four-Course Dinner and Wine at LouVino

Dine fine with LouVino this Valentine’s Day and indulge in a special four-course dinner, perfect for a romantic night out. LouVino’s prix-fixe menu offers crab cake, your choice of lobster bisque or salad and beef tenderloin or halibut, and strawberry tres leches, paired with select wines. Relish in an amorous setting and taste the love of LouVino’s Southern-inspired cuisine and divine wines. Reservations are $85 per person. ♥ February 14, LouVino, 1142 Main St., Over-The-Rhine

Chai Lattes & Cookies with the Cultural Centre of India

Couples, families, and friends are welcome to celebrate Valentine’s Day with music and tastings of six flavors of chai: original masala, ginger, cardamom, saffron, lemongrass, or vanilla. Pair your drink with a bite from an assortment of sweet cookies, or try them all in this Chai tasting experience. Tickets are $35 per person. ♥ February 14, 11 a.m.–noon, The Carnegie Center of Columbia-Tusculum, 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

Galentine’s Day Brunch at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering an exclusive Galentine’s Day brunch, right near Elephant Trek, a five-acre habitat that homes Asian elephants, clawed otters, siamangs, and more. Grab your gals and enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet paired with signature cocktails and Galentine’s-themed activities such as tarot card readings, trivia, and a flower bar station where you can build your own bouquet. Listen in on an elephant keeper chat, “Fierce Females in the Wild,” and interact with zoo animals during the scheduled appearances. This event is 21+. Tickets are $100. ♥ February 14, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

BB Riverboat’s Valentine’s Day Cruise

Experience a romantic evening on the water with BB Riverboat’s Valentine’s Day dinner cruise. Expect a savory buffet dinner, alcoholic beverages and musical entertainment provided by a live DJ as you cruise down the river. Admission is $74 for adults, $56 for children ages 4 to 12. ♥ February 14, 7–9 p.m., BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport

Sweet & Savory Stroll: Mardi Gras Edition at Findlay Market

This Sweet & Savory Stroll at Findlay Market offers you a chance to explore a palette of flavors. This tasting event offers a sampling of classic Mardi Gras dishes, ranging from sweet to savory, including king cake, beignets, gumbo, jambalaya, and more. On your stroll, discover treats from your favorite local vendors, including Dojo Gelato, Makers Bakers, Pet Wants, Ruby’s Chocolate, and Taste of Belgium Tickets are sold in a package deal with one ticket redeemable for one sample: Eight for $20 or 18 for $40. ♥ February 15, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Bakersfield Taco ‘Bout Dinner for Two

If you and your Valentine bond over Mexican food, Bakersfield has you covered with a prix-fixe street food menu. The Dinner for Two is $29 per person and includes chips and dip, two Bocadtos, six tacos, and one drink each. If you get the special between February 12 and 14, you’ll also get a complimentary prosecco toast. ♥ February 9-15, Bakersfield, 1213 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine