The Reds Will Hate Seeing April End

The Cincinnati Reds are off to their best start to a season since 2006, and the defining stat so far is that they are 11-0 in games decided by two runs or fewer. The manner in which they’re winning these games shows just how far the team has come.

Even though the Reds’ starting rotation and lineup don’t look all that great statistically, they’re getting the big out or the big hit when needed. “We’re more mature, more polished,” says second baseman Matt McLain. “Playing the game the right way. You can go 0-for-4 but come up in the ninth inning and get that big hit. Up and down the lineup, you can point that out.”

The roster certainly has more power, more depth, and more good in-game decision-makers than it had last season. The big swing can come from several different places. The Reds also have a deeper lineup, bench, and bullpen. And the team looks much more poised in the field and on the bases.

The end result is a veteran-looking group that’s starting to think big. “We don’t necessarily need to be scorching hot to win a lot of games,” says Spencer Steer. “That’s a good feeling.”

The most alarming trend last year was the lineup’s lack of power, which the front office addressed during the offseason—most notably via Eugenio Suárez. He’s been a game-changing slugger a couple of times this season, though he’s currently out with an oblique injury. The fact that the Reds kept slugging even without Suárez shows something about this group.

The most consistent source of power has been rookie sensation Sal Stewart. “To be that young and control the zone and live for the moment, it says a lot,” says catcher Tyler Stephenson. “He’s a heck of a player. He can really play. He can really hit. He’s a great kid that loves ball and loves his guys. He’s from Miami, and he has that flair in him. That’s my guy.”

Stewart belongs in the cleanup spot, and having him in the lineup from Opening Day feels like the biggest difference this season. He’s just 22, but he’s embracing a big role and big expectations. He’s also benefiting from help around him.

First, it was Suárez providing Stewart protection by hitting behind him in the order. Now Nathaniel Lowe has stepped into the designated hitter role and hasn’t missed a beat. It’s the first time in years that the Reds have had a proven slugger like Lowe on their bench to start the season, and he’s a quality hitter who provides a spark.

There have also been huge, game-changing hits recently from TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Dane Myers, Rece Hinds, McLain, and Steer. This lineup still has a lot of work to do. Hayes has to prove that he can make an impact, and there’s still a revolving door in right field. But even with those questions and several players who can’t seem to buy a hit on a consistent basis, the Reds keep coming up big in big moments.

The starting rotation isn’t humming yet either, but the group keeps the Reds in games. Andrew Abbott is in what he calls the toughest stretch of his career. Despite his rut, the Reds have won three of his last four starts. “You’ve just got to ride the wave and keep showing up, keep being available, keep throwing innings,” says Abbott. “That’s what I’m going to do.”

The bullpen is deeper than it’s been in years and has been one of the best relief corps so far this season. Emilio Pagán and Tony Santillan remain the go-to-guys at the end of games, while the Reds are also benefiting from a deep group of middle relievers who can hold the lead or keep the Reds in a game that they’re trailing.

Graham Ashcraft, Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, Sam Moll, and Connor Phillips have all been viable options in high-leverage situations, giving Terry Francona the ability to mix and match. He’s able to use that depth and have a quality reliever pitch in a game the Reds are trailing by a run or two, which keeps them in the game until the offense can fight back to take the lead.

The NL Central has looked like a tough division so far this year, with every team above .500 this morning, but the Reds are on top through the season’s first month. It’s a confident group that entered the season with high expectations, and as the Reds win series after series those expectations are becoming reality.

Charlie Goldsmith has covered the Reds and Bengals since 2020, and his newsletter on the teams can be found at charlieschalkboard.substack.com.