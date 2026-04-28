A Columbia-Tusculum Condo With a Riverfront View

Photograph by TK Visions Dayton McElroy

Address: 3248 Columbia Pkwy., #5, Columbia-Tusculum

Price: $510,000

When it comes to rooms with a view, condo #5 at 3248 Columbia Pkwy. takes the title. This 1890s condo sits above the Ohio River, providing unobstructed views of the landscape in an updated space; a front row seat to panoramic views of the Ohio seasons.

“One of the most special aspects of this home is the sense of peace and privacy,” says listing agent Amanda Combs, Realtor team lead and senior sales associate at Coldwell Banker Heritage. “It’s tucked away on a private drive right above [Columbia Parkway] and the river, so it feels almost like a hidden retreat. It truly showcases the seven hills aspect of Cincinnati from the Columbia-Tusculum side.”

Photograph by TK Visions Dayton McElroy

On the main floor of this two-bed, two-bath property is a family room that provides ample space for guests and families. The attached, covered porch provides an extension of the room for entertaining and additional views of the landscapes. It is complemented by the built-in wood cabinets and hardwood floors, giving storage space and added color and warmth to the room. As the listing says, “It’s a view, a vibe, a lifestyle.”

Photograph by TK Visions Dayton McElroy

Around the corner, the galley kitchen is bright and airy, with a bay window and wood cabinets, making it a welcoming space to bake or enjoy a meal at the kitchen island. The main floor also has one of the bedrooms and full baths, featuring extra storage space and lighting from the outdoors, making it a tranquil location to unwind from the day.

Photograph by TK Visions Dayton McElroy

“While the photos capture the views, they don’t fully convey how dynamic they are throughout the day, along with some of the highlights of the elevation in the space,” says Combs. “The light shifts beautifully from sunrise to sunset, and there’s always something to watch on the river, whether its boats passing by or the changing seasons along the shoreline.”

Photograph by TK Visions Dayton McElroy

Making your way upstairs, you’ll find the second bedroom and full bath of the property, complete with vaulted ceilings, natural light, elevated views, and a walk-in closet, and a seating area. The adjoining bathroom is truly a getaway from the world. With its updated floors and skylight, you can enjoy the soaking tub, roomy shower, and double vanity in a spa-like setting.

Photograph by TK Visions Dayton McElroy

“The home was updated by the prior owner before it was listed with a focus on creating a clean, modern aesthetic that complements the natural surroundings,” she says. “The goal was to create a space that feels both elevated and comfortable, something that works just as well for everyday living as it does for entertaining.”

And if entertaining is important, the outdoor space isn’t to be missed. In addition to the two decks on the property, there is access to a flat roof from the primary suite on the second floor that could be finished for a rooftop patio. Additionally, the property’s location is minutes away from local dining and a 12-minute drive to downtown.